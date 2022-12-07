Report finds no conflict of interest on Auckland Council agency board

Car parks have been swapped with a set of dining tables on Edinburgh street, giving locals a welcome dining spot for summer. All going well, the arrangement could be made permanent, Eke Panuku says.

No clear evidence has been found of conflicts of interest on the board of Auckland Council’s property and urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku.

Consultants PwC were called in mid-year following a letter to the council by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest in nine developments involving the agency.

“From our procedures we found no clear evidence of unmitigated conflicts, lack of integrity or direct personal benefit arising from conflicts of interest,” said PwC in its key finding.

The report found that measures to spot and manage conflicts of interest could be made “more robust” to safeguard the interests of Eke Panuku, and protect both its board and staff.

Panuku’s board, at the direction of the council, includes directors directly involved in property development or construction on its board.

“Eke Panuku and the council should consider the board appointment settings to ensure there is an appropriate balance between the necessary commercial expertise, while ensuring public trust,” was one finding.

A large part of the agency’s work involves parcelling up land to enable private developments in town centres it is seeking to transform, such as Avondale, Manukau and Northcote.

Ngāti Whātua’s commercial arm had been at pains not to name particular directors, but focused on the process of appointing directors who might have recurring conflicts in the property sector.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul Majurey is an Auckland lawyer, who chairs Eke Panuku. (File photo)

“If appointees to the board of Pānuku regularly enter into material transactions with Pānuku, then the concerns raised in our letter are inevitable, whatever processes and procedures are implemented by Pānuku,” said Grant Kemble, the chief executive of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa in the May letter to the council.

PwC has recommended improved training on managing potential conflicts, involving both board members and staff, and better processes were needed to identify those conflicts.

”This perception of conflict of interest is a risk to the public trust that is important to public entities,” said PwC.

“We welcome the report’s findings and look forward to implementing the recommendations,” said Emma Burke, the council’s General Manager of Risk and Assurance.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said the report is a reminder that there is still work to be done to ensure Eke Panuku had good processes in place.

“I accept conflicts of interest will arise, given the need for boards to have directors with experience and expertise in the relevant industry, in this case property,” said Brown.

“Nevertheless, council officers, councillors and I need to carefully review the recommendations, including that the council consider appointing a minimum number of independent directors and an independent chair.”

Brown said this review would be completed in the new year, but no changes would be made in the meantime.

Eke Panuku has been under fire from Brown, who has demanded all of the directors resign – a call he has also made to two other agencies and the council-owned port company.