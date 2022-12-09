Dumped Wellington mayor Andy Foster's campaign bankrolled by Chow Brothers

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster received a $20,000 donation from Stonewood Group – the property development company run by the Chow brothers. (File photo)

Donation returns show former Wellington mayor Andy Foster received a $20,000 donation from the Chow brothers’ property investment company for his re-election campaign.

The Chow brothers, John and Michael, run Stonewood Group which donated to Foster’s campaign. The brothers are well-known for their business empire which started with a fish and chip shop and now encompasses brothels, commercial property and hotels.

At $20,000, the donation was by far the biggest declared by the Wellington mayoral candidates, making up one-third of the $60,000 spending limit for the election.

During the election Foster refused to say who had donated to his campaign, although other mayoral candidates were transparent about their donations.

Along with the Chow brothers’ donation he received $5000 from philanthropist Chris Parkin, who backed two horses by also donating $2000 to Tory Whanau – the eventual winner.

Foster also received $5000 from Manawa Energy (formerly Trustpower) chairperson Paul Ridley-Smith.

At the previous 2019 election he was famously backed to the tune of $30,000 by film director Sir Peter Jackson, who supported his views on stopping the Shelly Bay development.

New mayor Whanau declared four donations for a total of $8500.

Another prominent mayoral candidate, Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, declared no donations greater than $1500, although he was just $3000 shy of the $60,000 spending limit.

The rest of Wellington’s nine mayoral candidates did not declare donations of over $1500.

Andy Foster and Stonewood Group have been approached for comment.