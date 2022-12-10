Auckland mayor Wayne Brown pays four staff $250k a year - as did his predecessor

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on his October 10 call for council agency directors to quit.

Four of the initial staff in Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s office are on salaries equivalent to $250,000 a year or more – in line with what the previous mayor paid.

The mayor’s key adviser Matthew Hooton is on a six-month deal worth $135,000 according to figures made public on the council’s list of awarded contracts.

The interim chief of staff and the deputy – husband and wife team of Tim Hurdle and Jacinda Lean – were on a combined six-month contract worth $280,000, but left after seven weeks.

Brown’s Government and External Relations advisor Jenny Marcroft has been employed on an 11-week contract worth $37,500.

Max Hardy, a partner with major law firm Meredith Connell, joined Brown’s election campaign team late in the piece as an adviser, and has continued since the election on the council’s payroll in an interim role.

Auckland Council said because Meredith Connell was already a service provider to the council, Hardy’s services are being paid for at a rate of about $5000 a week, which would equate to $260,000 annually.

Salary information is normally tightly held by the council, but because Brown’s initial staff are contractors, the details are published – along with other contracts awarded each month.

Direct comparisons with the previous mayoral office under Phil Goff are hard to make because the council has become increasingly reluctant to reveal individual staff salaries in such a small group.

However in 2017, the top earner in Goff’s office was on between $275,000 and $295,000, with a second staffer between $245,000 and $265,000.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown arriving for his first day in office, alongside CEO Jim Stabback. (File photo)

Brown has yet to announce key permanent staff appointments, but does have support staff and a permanent senior communications adviser.

The office has advertised for a permanent chief of staff, the most senior role in the office, following the departure of Hurdle and Lean.

Auckland’s mayoral office has a potential budget set by legislation as a proportion of the council’s turnover, which this year is about $5.2 million.

Traditionally, the money allocated to allow research and work independent of the council has been significantly underspent, with Goff in the previous year getting through only $1.8m.

However, Brown indicated in a statement to Stuff he might use more of the money, for the purposes it’s there for.

“Unlike my predecessor, I intend to make full use of the powers and resources available to me to do what the law demands,” Brown said.