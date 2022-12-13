Sitting councillors claim vote-for-change election message was unfair

Despite all manner of promotion, only 36.7% of electors voted for the Palmerston North City Council. Sesi Bray, 11, and father Kina Bray, drop off the family's papers at the 11th hour.

Re-elected Palmerston North city councillors are complaining that marketing designed to increase voter turnout in October’s local body elections put them at an unfair disadvantage.

They have objected to a tag-line used in the final weeks that asked “Want Change? Vote.”

Cr Karen Naylor said the message was far from impartial, and favoured new candidates over returning councillors.

Cr Lorna Johnson said there was “absolutely no way it could be seen as neutral” and she was “appalled” to see such material coming from the council’s communications team.

And Cr Brent Barrett described it as “manifestly unfair and biased”.

Naylor also took issue with a marketing stunt video in which former deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford appeared to have “Palmy” tattooed on her arm.

“It turned out not to be true.”

Naylor said the gimmick potentially undermined people’s confidence that information put out by the council was accurate.

She said the purpose of council communications should be to inform, not to entertain.

Marketing and communications manager Donna Baker said the video was intended to engage people in conversations.

It was supposed to be fun, not serious, she said.

It was not aimed at elected councillors, and she said if anyone took it that way, that was certainly not what was meant.

Democracy and governance manager Hannah White said she thought it was clear it had been a mock video.

White said the “Want change? Vote”, message had been part of a regional campaign to try to boost participation in the elections.

The first phase was “Want Better? Enrol”, and the second was “Want more? Stand”.

“It was deliberately provocative to get people to think about what council does.”

White said the campaign had been signed off by the council’s chief executive – Chris Dyhrberg was in that role in an acting capacity in the lead up to the elections.

Mayor Grant Smith said councillors who were not happy with the messaging had the option of lodging complaints with the Ombudsman, and he was aware the office had been approached.

The Ombudsman’s office, however, would not confirm whether any complaints had been received citing secrecy obligations.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith says local government is deeply relevant to people’s lives.

Smith said he did not accept comments that people did not vote because local government was not relevant to their lives.

He said councils and the decisions they made and the services they provided were probably more relevant to people’s lives than central government, but that message needed to be sold better.

Smith said many of the ideas being floated could play a part, such as civics education, lowering the voting age, having a particular voting day, simplifying voting systems and possibly incorporating online voting.

“Everything is against us at the moment,” he said.

“Collectively, we must lift the game.”

Barrett said another issue that had hampered attempts to create more interest around the election was that the media had struggled to play a role in analysing the previous council and the election itself.