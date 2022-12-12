Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants city port gone by 2039

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

Auckland’s waterfront port could be largely gone in 17 years, under a timeline proposed by mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown wants port operations to end over a 15-year period, clearing Captain Cook and part of Bledisloe Wharf by December 2024, moving east, ending with the closure of the Fergusson​ Container Terminal by December 2039.

Where, and how, the trade currently handled by country’s biggest import port would go is not dealt with under Brown’s proposal, which goes to council-owned Ports of Auckland in a formal letter.

The mayor has moved on the port’s future just days after council and government agreed to work together on one, comprehensive plan, including transport projects and the port’s possible relocation.

Brown wants a council-led process to start early next year, including its urban regeneration arm Eke Panuku and provide signals to the government and private sector about future investment needs.

“No one should doubt that change is coming to how Auckland uses its waterfront land,” said Brown in a statement, which also proposed a new cruise terminal, and facilities for coastal shipping.

The government was aware of Brown’s timeline when it agreed last week to work closely with council on the future of the port.

Brown’s statement also signals a warming of his relationship with Eke Panuku, which is being given the job of master-planning new uses for the prime waterfront site as the 77 hectares is progressively released.

“No one disputes [Eke Panuku] did a very good job with Wynyard Quarter,” the mayor said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Shipping other than cruise liners and coastal vessels could be a rare sight in Auckland by 2040. (File photo)

“I am recommending to the Governing Body that it be given the job of doing even better with the port land, to deliver to Auckland by 2039 the most beautiful and loved publicly owned waterfront of any harbour city in the world”.

“The waterfront has been an important part of our mahi for many years and we look forward to working very closely with the council group on this next step”, a statement from Eke Panuku, whose board of directors Brown has called on to resign, said.

Brown has long advocated an early shift of the port away from Auckland’s waterfront, and in 2019 chaired a New Zealand First-driven study which recommended Northport near Marsden Point take much of the trade.

The then mayor of Auckland Phil Goff dismissed the findings, and the government has previously talked of identifying a new location for the port traffic before next year’s general election.

The level of detail in Brown’s plan has not been shared yet with councillors, who meet on Thursday to sign off his 2023 Budget proposal, and Letters of Expectations to council agencies.