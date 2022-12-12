Nicol Horrell set to take on Southland Mayoral Forum role

Environment Southland chairperson Nicol Horrell is set to take hold of the Southland Mayoral Forum reins.

The Southland Mayoral Forum is made up of Southland’s mayors, as well as the Environment chairperson.

Gore mayor Tracy Hicks was the forum chair over the past three years, which was an important role during that time given the threat of the closure of the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point, and the Just Transition project that followed.

Hicks was not re-elected as Gore’s mayor at the October election with Ben Bell winning, while the Invercargill City and Southland District councils also have new mayors in Nobby Clark and Rob Scott respectively.

Horrell said they were still yet to meet to officially sort the new chair and look at the constitution, but everything pointed to him filling that role.

The job traditional is shifted between councils on a rotation basis and Environment Southland’s turn is now up.

On top of that, with three new mayors on board, Invercargill mayor Clark said Horrell had the experience to step into that role.

Horrell said the forum was important in terms of advocacy.

“One of the major roles is advocating for Southland and the province, that's the key role. We’ve also been tied up with [the Southland Development Strategy].

“It’s an opportunity for us to be able to come together with a combined stance on issues as that arise.

“We all know if we can present a united front to Government, and if we’ve got iwi on board as well, it’s quite a powerful argument.”

The forum is scheduled to meet on Friday.