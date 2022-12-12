Auckland Transport spent $90k in failed chief executive hire

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on his October 10 call for council agency directors to quit.

Auckland Transport spent $90,000 in its global quest to find a new chief executive, only to lose their choice at the last minute after he failed to get assurance of backing from the city’s new mayor Wayne Brown.

Information released to Stuff by Auckland Transport (AT) shows $9,700 was spent specifically on their chosen candidate, understood to be a British executive who came to Auckland intending to take up the job.

Those costs included immigration and visa charges of $5775, and “relocation support” of $1875.

That was in addition to $80,000 that was spent on the wider recruitment process.

The political environment at the council-owned agency has changed significantly since the new chief executive was chosen in July, with the election of Brown, who had AT as one of his main targets for change.

The agency chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper, who had led the selection of the new CEO, quit within hours of Brown’s election – heeding his call for the entire board to quit.

Two other directors resigned in subsequent weeks as Brown continued to call publicly for “a complete change of approach” at an agency he said angered Aucklanders like no other.

Stuff understands people close to the appointment urged Brown to help secure the new chief executive, but the mayor said he chose not to become involved in an employment matter.

“With the arrival of the new Auckland Council, and the changes to the AT Board, the environment has changed,” was how AT acting chair Wayne Donnelly explained the incoming CEO’s change of mind.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on a tour of the City Rail Link site. (File photo)

AT was expected to lead the charge in achieving the city’s emissions reduction goals, which require a 64% reduction in transport emissions by 2030.

The agency is still preparing to reorganise how it makes decisions around the need to implement those goals through the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway.

However, Brown has been largely silent on climate change and emissions reductions, and, in his formal Letter of Expectation to AT’s board, underlines his call for a “fundamental change of approach”, and to “deeply understand and respond to what matters most to Aucklanders in transport”.