The new Auckland political theatre-sport – picking agency directors

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on his October 10 call for council agency directors to quit.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: A task that was once part of Auckland’s political wallpaper suddenly looks like it will become a spicy arm-wrestle: replacing council agency directors, most of whom are departing at the behest of the mayor.

Mayor Wayne Brown may have thought he owned the process as the first of three Auckland Transport directors bid their farewell within hours of his election in October.

However, as the council committee tasked with recruiting directors met for the first time, Brown found not everyone shared his view on what qualities the replacements should have.

The mayor’s checklist for replacement directors was well signalled in his election campaign appearances.

For Auckland Transport, the agency he has dimmest view of, Brown suggested real industry experience and a customer focus were key.

On the hustings, he all but named a leader of the Passenger Transport Users Association, a small advocacy group, and in suggesting “someone who had just sold 1500 buses” seemed to indicate former bus company co-owner Andrew Ritchie.

Ritchie emerged last week as one of the biggest donors to Brown’s election campaign.

Brown told one audience he thought there were too many lawyers and accountants on the boards as well as too much emphasis on diversity rather than practical industry experience.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown chairing his first full council meeting since the October election. (File photo)

“That [Auckland Transport] is a board that doesn’t look like a transport company at all,” Brown told the council’s performance and appointment committee, chaired by councillor Daniel Newman.

Brown told a campaign meeting that if the skill mix was right, he didn’t mind if the board members were all middle-aged Pākehā men, but it’s a view not shared by others around the committee table.

He offered a personal example of a potential skill mix, pointing out that he had a heavy truck licence and could drive an articulated truck and saying he doubted there were any HT licences on the current AT board.

Diversity was high on the list for Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli. “There’s plenty of research from around the world – diversity improves innovation, different opinions, different backgrounds.”

Councillor Richard Hills said applicants should understand the political environment and have a big focus on climate – a word seldom used by Brown – as well as knowledge of Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland councillors will share the job of selecting new directors for council agencies. (File photo)

Brown’s list got support from councillor Christine Fletcher, who wanted industry experience, and councillor John Watson, who wanted those with experience as a customer of the council-controlled organisation.

Councillor Chris Darby, the Auckland Transport liaison councillor in the previous council term, served up a not even thinly veiled criticism of the mayor. He referred to the loss of a new chief executive for the agency, when the chosen candidate withdrew after failing to get assurances of support from the mayor.

“If there’s a real transformation required, that won’t occur just through the appointment of one to two directors – the biggest move on transformation would have been welcoming a new chief executive, but that opportunity has been discarded. That’s the big miss.”

Interest among councillors to be part of the recruitment process meant more put their hands up than could be given roles, and while deputy mayor Desley Simpson stepped back, Brown insisted she retain a role in setting criteria and selecting candidates, and councillor Kerrin Leoni withdrew.

Designing the criteria for three, soon-to-be four, vacancies at Auckland Transport, and replacing Mark Franklin, the chairperson of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who died following an illness, begins in the new year.