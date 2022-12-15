Wayne Brown gets budget sign-off after gaffe causes airport trading halt

Auckland councillors have voted to send mayor Wayne Brown’s budget proposal out for public consultation after a chaotic meeting on Thursday.

The budget is aimed at plugging a $295 million gap in the council finances through a mixture of rates rises, asset sales and service cuts.

During the debate, Brown incorrectly told councillors Auckland Airport would be raising funds for a new domestic terminal. His comments saw the airport’s shares placed in an hour-long trading halt.

The airport later refuted his statement, saying it would instead be borrowing to fund the terminal, but Brown said he had nothing to apologise for.

Kua pōti ngā kaikaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau kia tukuna tā te koromatua Wayne Brown tahua ki te marea e uruparengia ai nō muri i te wīwī me te wāwā o te Tāite.

Ko te whāinga kia purua te āputa e $295 miriona i ngā utunga kaunihera mā te hanumitanga whakapiki pāpātanga kaunihera, ngā hokonga rawa me ngā karonga ratonga.

Rā te tohe, i hē tā Wayne mea atu ki ngā kaikaunihera, mā Te Tūnga Rererangi o Tāmaki ngā pūtea e kohikohi kia utua tētahi tūnga ā-rohe hōu. Nā āna kupu i kotahi hāora te tārewatanga hokonga i ngā pānga a te tūnga rererangi.

I whakahēngia āna kupu e te tūnga rererangi, me te āpiti atu, ka nama kē i ngā pūtea kia utua te tūnga, engari kāhore he kupu whakapāha ā Wāyne.

During debate on the proposal on Thursday, Brown told councillors the airport would be fundraising for a new domestic terminal.

The NZX-listed shares were then halted for about an hour before the airport put out a statement refuting his claims. It would instead borrow to fund the terminal, it said.

Brown later walked his comments back, saying he was just “speculating”, before holding a stand-up where he said he had nothing to apologise for.

He would have to “think about” whether it was wise to publicly and wrongly suggest a publicly listed company was contemplating a large capital raising, he said.

The council’s 18% holding in Auckland Airport is a hot topic for councillors because the newly elected mayor wants to sell the stake to help plug a forecast $295 million budget deficit for the 2023/24 year.

Stuff Wayne Brown speaks to media after making incorrect statements about Auckland Airport.

The worsening financial position is largely down to the impact of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Brown’s budget proposal also included a mixture of rates rising and spending cuts of $130 million.

That the proposal would clear the hurdle of heading out for public consultation was never in doubt, but while most councillors acknowledged the scale of the challenge it confronted, not all liked the ingredients.

“It’s always communities who are the first to get cut – this budget is too much on the side of money,” said Josephine Bartley, from the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward which includes some of Auckland’s poorest neighbourhoods.

The proposed level of spending cuts includes wide-ranging reductions of community grants and possibly even flagship community development programmes like The Southern Initiative and its smaller western counterpart.

Auckland Airport/Supplied Auckland Airport. Artists impression of a new transport hub beside a combined domestic international terminal.

“The ones who benefit [from those programmes] are our diverse communities – the ones who set us apart and we are going straight in there with a razor and cutting what makes us great,” Bartley said.

Councillor Julie Fairey from Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa said setting the rates rise below the current inflation level was unreasonable, as was cutting spending, and favoured considering a higher rise.

“The actual dollar amounts for the individual households [from higher rates] are smaller than most realise,” she said.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson underlined the mayor’s desire to sell the 18% shareholding in Auckland airport, saying that even if dividends resumed and rose, they wouldn’t cover the cost borrowing a similar sum – which could be eliminated with the proceeds of a sale.

“The budget challenges in this trump anything the council had done before.”

Earlier in the meeting, councillors commended Brown for slowing a possible, proposed exit from 10 council-owned early childhood education centres.

A public meeting in Beach Haven of concerned parents and a flood of emails to councillors led to Brown agreeing to put that specific move out to public consultation, rather than letting staff decide.

Public consultation on the budget will be held in March, with considerable debate likely between then and the final sign-off in June 2023.