Wellington mayor labels leaking of confidential papers 'political sabotage'

Tory Whanau is disappointed the papers for the final meeting of the year were leaked.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has described the leaking of confidential council documents to the media as “irresponsible political sabotage”.

Two public-excluded items – about the escalating cost of a planned multimillion-dollar sludge minimisation facility and the purchase of 475 car parks – were leaked to Stuff ahead of the council’s final meeting of the year.

A disappointed Whanau said it was always the council’s intention to release the information after the decisions were made.

“Transparency is vital but so too is following process, so projects don’t get derailed ... I have zero appetite for this irresponsible political sabotage,” she said.

“It’s also important we redact commercially sensitive information before being made public, to enable us to negotiate contracts and get the best possible value for ratepayers.”

STUFF Wellington Water initially estimated trucks would transport sludge between Moa Point and the Southern Landfill for at least five weeks. It ended up going on for months. (First published in October, 2020)

In the public-excluded section of the meeting, the council decided to purchase 475 car parks in the Century City complex on Tory St. The purchase will cost $13 million.

Part of the reason for the purchase is that the city is set to lose thousands of car parks in the city – and millions of dollars in revenue – as a result of sustainable transport projects.

The leaked papers show the removal of 1200 central on-street parks from Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s Golden Mile project and the Paneke Pōneke bike network will likely cost the council $2m in lost revenue each year.

The new car parks in the Century City complex will almost make up that shortfall and are expected to generate $1.2m a year. They could open as early as April next year, the papers say.

LGWM/Stuff Pedestrianisation of the Golden Mile could cost the council $2 million each year in lost revenue.

The leaked papers also showed a core part of the council’s zero carbon and zero waste strategies – a sewage sludge minimisation facility – could now cost $200m more than budgeted in the long-term plan. The estimated cost is now between $366.5m and $400m.

The plant is up against a hard deadline of 2026, when the resource consents for the disposal of sludge in the landfill expire.

Despite the forecast cost increase, staff recommended the council proceed without further public consultation because of the project’s urgency.

It was critical not to delay funding decisions as it would “only create increased costs for ratepayers down the road”, Whanau said.

Much of the funding for the facility – $299m – could come from a levy on residential and commercial ratepayers over the course of 30 years. The council says it is planning to use the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act 2020 to fund the project, but the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is yet to receive a proposal.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF When a sewage pipe burst under Mt Albert back in 2020, trucks had to physically truck the sewage sludge to the Southern Landfill. (File photo)

The levy could add $321 to the annual rates bill for a $1m home directly connected to the sludge treatment plant, or $83 for a non-connected home. The long-term plan consultation process back in 2021 suggested the levy would be about $100 per ratepayer per year.

“Taking the previous feedback as a starting point, it is probable that some of those who preferred the [facility] to be built may reconsider that preference in light of the increased cost,” the papers say.

But because the plant needs to be fully functional in just over three years, officers were wary that another round of consultation would slow down the process.

The council wants to have the financial approval and land acquisition for the plant completed in 2023. It also needs to remove native lizards from the site of the sludge plant in late summer, or the process will have to wait another year.

The council privately approved an undisclosed “additional budget” for the Frank Kitts Park playground – which was previously approved for $6m of funding.

Along with the public-excluded decisions, the council approved the Trust Deed for its Community Housing Provider, which outlines the purposes and principles of the new charitable trust that will manage the city’s social housing.

It also approved a $12m budget increase for Te Matapihi central library upgrade and decided to acquire land for a roundabout on Aotea Quay.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the council will use the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act 2020 to fund the project. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which administers this fund, says it has not yet received a proposal. (Amended 10.22am, December 16, 2022)