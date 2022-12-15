Invercargill election candidates campaign spending revealed

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark run as part of the Let’s Go Invercargill ticket at October’s election.

The Let’s Go Invercargill ticket, which included new mayor Nobby Clark, spent a combined $59,694 on its campaign at October’s local body election.

Clark ran alongside 10 councillor candidates as part of the ticket. He and four of those councillor candidates - Grant Dermody, Alan Arnold, Barry Stewart and Tom Campbell – were successful in being elected.

A list of candidate spending during the Invercargill election campaign was released on Thursday, as well as any donations that may have been received more than $1500.

The Let’s Go Ticket spent on average $5426.80 per candidate for their campaign costs, but did not have any donations more than the $1500 threshold.

Of the combined $59,694 in spending for the ticket, $28.570.35 was with What’s On Invers.

Clark was aware there had been speculation within the community that he and the others on the ticket had received significant corporate backing.

The new mayor had initially indicated he might disclose the donations under $1500 but has since decided not to.

“If everyone disclosed these I would. I’ve got to be fair to everybody.

“But what I can tell you is of our group of 11, nine of us contributed ourselves, somewhere between $1000 and $2000 each to the pool, there is no secret with that.”

There was a further eight sponsors that contributed, but no one put in more than $1500, Clark said.

“We had eight business or professional people, I suppose, put money in who wanted to see some turnover in council and that’s what they got. I think when you look back on the last two months they got value for money.”

Of the mayoral candidates, Marcus Lush spent the most on his campaign at just over $6000. Although it was only just over $500 more than Clark.

Sir Tim Shadbolt did not spend a single dollar on his election campaign.

Of the councillor candidates, Kelvin Mulrooney topped the list with his $8038 campaign costs.