Wayne Brown recalls the 1988 demolition of His Majesty's Theatre

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has revealed his role in one of the city’s most controversial heritage building demolitions – the 1988 flattening of His Majesty’s Theatre and arcade, off Queen Street.

The 1902-built theatre belonged to 1980’s high-flyer David Phillip’s of Pacer Kerridge Corporation. It became rubble despite celebrity and high-powered supporters, who were ultimately powerless without proper heritage protection.

It is almost 35 years to the week since what was one in a series of high-profile heritage losses, during decades of downtown property development which peaked prior to the 1987 share market crash.

Brown shared his part in the loss during a lengthy council meeting, reflecting on a period when he owned an engineering consultancy, tasked with securing the demolition permit.

“It was just a job, I didn’t have a view on it,” Brown told councillors.

The mayor’s memory was challenged though, with him struggling to recall the name of the mayor at the time, “Dame somebody-or-other - a very famous Dame”.

Dame Cath Tizard was mayor of Auckland City and went on to become the country’s first female Governor-General in 1990, following the city’s successful hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

“She campaigned wildly about how bad this was (the proposed demolition) but she was also trying to get another one up the road built,” Brown said.

Glenn Jeffrey Four weeks of protest ended on January 5, 1988 when demolition began of Auckland’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

The “other one” was the Aotea Centre, which became embroiled in controversy over its rising cost, with legal battles involving construction firms and an Auditor-General repor.

Brown’s most contested recollection is around Dame Cath’s role in the final days of the demolition plan, which saw dozens of demonstrators at the site, some staging round-the-clock vigils.

“She (Dame Cath) got up at the five in the morning, to give us the permit to pull it down – then came back at 9am, along with the people to oppose it,” was Brown’s memory.

It’s a scenario rejected by her daughter - former Labour Cabinet minister Judith Tizard, and council officials from the time, as well as former director of works David Stubbs and deputy chief executive Grant Kirby.

Lex Kempton/Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections 1329-23 Police in January 1988 remove protestors trying to save His Majesty’s Theatre from demolition

Hamish Keith was part of the move to try to save the building, and also had an office in the arcade until Pacer Kerridge found him a new one.

Keith said one of the protest chants was “Shame Lame Dame” due to the mayor’s failure to halt the demolition.

At one protest, 29 people were arrested, among them writer Maurice Shadbolt and musician Jools Topp, who would later become a Dame.

His Majesty’s Theatre did not have the category A listing that would have saved it, and during the Christmas to New Year shutdown 1987-88, the council issued a permit for its demolition.

Maria Rolfe/Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections 1329-26 A demolition worker's car on the stage of His Majesty's Theatre during demolition.

“It was a dreadful old building really,” in Brown’s view, although its supporters saw it as one of the finest examples of Victoria/Edwardian theatres in Australasia.

“The heritage classification of His Majesty's was downgraded which helped clear the path to destruction of what was in fact a magnificent civic space, and it's been pretty much like that in Auckland ever since,” said heritage specialist Allan Matson.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ahead of the Auckland Heritage Festival, Stuff got a sneak peek inside the St James Theatre with former Auckland Council principal heritage advisor George Farrant.

Brown recalled a family trip to see the stage show “My Fair Lady” at the theatre, but he saw little of it, due to being sat behind a post.

His tale to the council meeting ended with his pleasure at later “being able to drive the digger which pulled that bloody post down” though he seems to have meant it metaphorically, telling Stuff he just got the permit for a client.

”The future of the other old theatres in the city at the moment, like the Mercury and the St James hang in the balance, as an ambivalent Council considers its responsibility to future generations, or not as the case may be,” said Matson.