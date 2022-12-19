Invercargill City Council responds to Audit New Zealand concerns

Invercargill City Council staff have responded to concerns raised by Audit New Zealand over the council’s audit process.

Invercargill City Council staff have fired back at Audit New Zealand, saying its communication is not at a level required for an efficient audit process.

Audit New Zealand director Derek Ollsson wrote to the council last week stating it had delayed its audit report until after the statutory December 31 deadline.

It was initially expected to be completed on December 20.

Ollsson pointed to various reasons for the delay, with much of it lumped on the council.

It included “a high volume of errors in the consolidation process”, “a high volume of misstatements” and “a lot of time taken to receive satisfactory property, plant and equipment reconciliations”.

Invercargill City Council’s finance and assurance group manager Michael Day responded to Ollsson in writing, expressing disappointment about Ollsson’s feedback and the audit process.

Day said the extent and severity of the issues Ollsson outlined in a letter last week had not previously been raised.

At a November 24 meeting Day said he asked Audit New Zealand if there was anything outstanding that would prevent the signing of the audit report on December 20.

Day said the reply was “nothing”.

“From the issues outlined in your letter those issues were very real on 24 November, and should have been highlighted immediately,” he said.

The target is now to complete the audit process in late January, early February to allow for adoption on February 21.

To achieve that Day said there needed to be a greater level of communication.

“I feel we do not see the foundation of a relationship built on trust and cooperation.”

He explained in his response to Ollsson the audit process was having a significant impact on the council’s finance staff and the organisation.

With the resource required to answer questions meant business-as-usual financial requirements had to be put on hold, he said.

“There is also a negative effect on our staff. Our lead accountant on the 2021 audit left the organisation in early 2022 and in their exit interview squarely put the reason for leaving as the audit process.

“We can see that the 2022 audit is having a similarly negative impact on our staff.”

Ollsson last week said there would need to be a conversation in the new year about Audit New Zealand recovering a portion of its cost overruns through the audit process.

Day said that was something “we will challenge strongly”.

Audit New Zealand’s letter will be discussed at the council’s risk and assurance meeting on Tuesday.

Day said after a discussion with the council’s risk and assurance chairperson Bruce Robertson it was the council’s preference that Ollsson addressed the committee in person in early 2023 to discuss the audit with its elected members.