Invercargill City Council 'blindsided' by Audit New Zealand delay

Cr Darren Ludlow has called for a sector-wide response alongside other councils in regard to concerns over the audit process. [File photo].

Invercargill city councillors are keen to lobby for another organisation other than Audit New Zealand to carry out the council’s audit process in the future.

Audit NZ director Derek Ollsson wrote to the council last week stating it had delayed signing its audit report until after the statutory December 31 deadline.

Ollsson pointed to various reasons for the delay, with much of it lumped on the council.

He went as far as suggesting a review of the council’s audit process was probably needed on the back of the delay.

However, council staff and elected members have pushed back on Ollson’s comments.

Council finance and assurance group manager Michael Day responded to Ollsson in writing, and indicated there had been limited communication from Audit New Zealand throughout the process.

The matter was raised at the council’s risk and assurance meeting on Tuesday where committee members voiced their disappointment.

Independent committee member Ross Jackson supported Day’s recollection of a meeting with Audit New Zealand on November 24 when no major issues were raised as to why the audit would not be completed by December 20.

Jackson said he was blindsided by Audit New Zealand’s letter last week that stated it was delaying the audit signing, and he was disappointed with the way it was communicated.

“I’ve worked in public practice as a partner for all my career, and over 27 years as a partner, my client’s expectations need to be met.

“If I fail, maybe they will give me another chance, but in [the council’s] case we don’t have another provider that we are able to go to.”

Council staff explained at the meeting that many of the ‘misstatements’ highlighted by Audit NZ in the letter were small errors in the annual report, such as spelling mistakes that had not been picked up.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell was keen to push for a move away from Audit NZ and get a private provider to carry out the audit in the future.

Risk and assurance committee chairperson Bruce Robertson explained the auditor general would always be the auditor of the Invercargill City Council.

“He or she appoints a representative to undertake the audit. In this case, they appointed Audit New Zealand.

“So technically what we would be asking would be for the auditor general to appoint a different audit provider,” Robertson said.

Cr Ian Pottinger asked at what stage would they hop on a plane, fly to Wellington and speak to someone “at the top of the food chain” about the concerns.

Robertson said the first priority was to get the audit process completed by February 21 but indicated a meeting between a senior council representative and Audit NZ would happen.

Cr Darren Ludlow suggested it was a sector-wide issue and felt maybe a sector-wide response to the concerns with Audit New Zealand would be the best option.

“As a sector, we need to be going to the Minister and saying, ‘this isn’t acceptable, there needs to be some change to the structure of the audit process’.”

Although Clark was keen for Invercargill to make a stand for itself, rather than the sector-wide approach.

He was keen on Pottinger’s suggestion to head to Wellington and front senior officials with their concerns.

Clark was frustrated, he believed an assurance had been given that everything was on track for the audit to be completed by December 20, only for that to change less than a month later.

Ollsson was expected to discuss the matter with the council in February when the current audit process is complete.