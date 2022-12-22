Council's refusal to release voting record on CEO pay rise branded 'inherently undemocratic'

The salary for Christchurch City Council boss Dawn Baxendale has increased from $532,000 to $548,000.

A council’s refusal to release the voting record on a chief executive’s pay rise is being criticised as “complete rubbish” and “inherently undemocratic”.

But Christchurch City Council stands by its decision, having said it has to be a good employer by law and has good faith obligations to its employees.

City councillors decided last week behind closed doors to increase the salary of chief executive Dawn Baxendale from $532,000 to $548,000, a jump of 3%.

Since then, the council – which has in the past been criticised over a lack of transparency – has refused to say how councillors voted and head of legal services, Helen White, has instructed them not to talk publicly about it.

White said disagreements about Baxendale’s salary could adversely affect her reputation with her staff and the public.

But three councillors – Yani Johanson, Melanie Coker and Andrei Moore – have said they would like the voting record released.

Johanson said he intends to complain to the Ombudsman about the council’s refusal to release it.

STUFF Six new faces are joining the Christchurch City Council for the 2022 to 2025 term.

National MP Gerry Brownlee said the idea that a voting record of publicly-elected councillors was not public is “complete rubbish”.

“Release the record – it would be a five-minute wonder, but voters have a right to know how their councillors are voting on a range of issues, and this is just one of them.”

In reference to the instruction given to councillors, Brownlee said it was inappropriate for “council bureaucrats to direct elected members on what they can and cannot do”.

“What it demonstrates is that the bureaucracy of the council has far more sway over councillors and council decisions than most electors would be happy with,” he said.

Dr Andy Asquith, an adjunct research fellow at Australia’s Curtin University who has previously researched local government in New Zealand, said keeping the voting record secret was “inherently undemocratic”.

“The voters of Christchurch need to know what their representatives are voting on so they can question them as to why they voted in a particular way,” he said.

Asquith described the council’s reasoning for the secrecy as “flimsy” and noted that the matter involved public money.

“If you’re in Christchurch, you pay rates, so therefore you pay the salary,” he said.

Asquith said the salary itself was the side issue and this was about the general principle of transparency and accountability.

Asquith also said it was wrong that a senior council officer, in this case the head of legal services, was instructing councillors on what they can and cannot say in the public domain.

“Public administration 101 is that the bureaucracy ... are under control of the politicians,” he said.

Victoria University’s Dr Dean Knight, an expert in public and government law, criticised the council’s decision to withhold the record on Twitter, saying it was wrong.

Knight said he had no view on the salary increase or performance of Baxendale, but he suspected the local community would, “and thus might also wish to know the views and votes of their elected representatives”.

He shared a screenshot of a section of the Local Government Act that outlined the principle that a council should “conduct its business in an open, transparent and democratically accountable manner”.

A lack of transparency at Christchurch City Council was criticised by the Ombudsman back in 2019, but councillors said earlier this year that things had improved.

In 2018, the council made 35% of its decisions behind closed doors, but in 2021 that dropped to 5%.