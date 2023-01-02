Mothballed community projects symbols of broken council funding model

The derelict Petone wharf is a symbol of the financial problems many councils face.

Councils around Wellington are mothballing and delaying major capital projects as they battle to keep a lid on skyrocketing rates rises.

Burden is also likely to fall further on the general taxpayer, with preference now being given to those able to attract full or partial government funding.

Lower Hutt Petone Esplanade reveals a symbol of how badly broken the funding model is. Hutt City Council recently deferred doing any work on its derelict but much loved wharf until 2029.

It had $21m set aside to begin work, but fixing the 393-metre wharf is likely to cost a small fortune.

The council adopted a “back to basics” budget in June, when approving a rates increase of 5.9%. Faced with a 8.9% rise, councillors largely backed for projects eligible for central government funding in the draft annual plan.

Hutt City is not alone in the challenge to reduce costs.

Upper Hutt signed off an average rates increase of 6%, the past two years’ rates rises meant Porirua ratepayers’ bills went up by an average of 7.65%, while in Kāpiti it's 7.5% for 2022/23.

In Wellington City, ratepayers have been stung by successive average rates increases of 13.5% and 8.8% in the past two years.

Supplied Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby wants more central government funding for local government.

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby​ said councils around New Zealand were concentrating on projects they could get funding for from agencies like Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency or from government resilience or infrastructure funds.

Stokes Valley is a classic example of what Crosby is talking about.

A wet winter caused havoc for residents, resulting in large slips and a section of the Eastern Hutt Rd being closed for long periods.

That made access to Stokes Valley problematic, infuriating locals. Having one access road into a large suburb has long been regarded as a problem.

Until this year, the council had not addressed the access issue. But in August, mayor Campbell Barry said it hoped to use $20m in resilience funding from central government to safeguard the road.

The $700m RiverLink project, the $68m Naenae Pool rebuild, the $30m shared Eastbourne pathway all received significant funding from a range of government funds.

KEVIN STENT Slips have caused major disruption near the entrance to Stokes Valley. The council is looking for outside funding to improve the access road.

RiverLink, a project to revitalise the central city and improve flood control, received $98.9m from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. It will enable thousands of new homes to be built.

Barry acknowledges the council targeted outside funding. The high level of inflation, the rapidly rising cost of projects, climate change and the need to invest in infrastructure had put pressure on council budgets, he said, and more rates rises and debt wasn’t sustainable.

He wants the Government to provide more direct funding and suggests councils should get a share of the GST collected from their region.

If councils are left to rely on rates for funding, Campbell was concerned it would make councils increasingly unpopular with the communities they serve.

STUFF Wellington has had roughly 700 slips in 2022. (Video first published Sept 29, 2022).

In Upper Hutt, the rising cost of big projects is already being felt.

At a recent meeting, councillors discussed the planned $51m upgrade of H2O Xtream – a 27-year-old pool facility needing modernising.

”However, the cost to deliver the project has continued to rise and we will not be able to deliver the entire upgrade within the approved budget,” community services director Mike Ryan said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Trentham Racecourse from the air. There are plans to build houses on the surplus land.

Rather than delay it, councillors decided to remove elements of the upgrade, including a learn to swim pool.

The list of large projects in Upper Hutt is long one. As well as the $108m sports campus, there is the $100m plus business hub, which is targeting government departments and the state-of-the-art film studio, Lane St Studios. Brewtown, a large hospitality complex, is also doing well. Work is well under way on the $30m Maidstone Sports Hub, made possible by a $15m government grant.

The economic benefit to the Wellington region and country, in terms of growth and jobs is significant. The Government gets GST from all the projects, as well as all the extra tax revenue from the new jobs created.

Supplied/Stuff The $108m Upper Hutt sports campus is the new home of the Hurricanes as training venue.

Crosby said councils created significant growth, but received little financial benefit beyond increasing the number of people who pay rates, which was inherently unfair.

He doubted the Government would agree to provide a share of GST, but said central government should do more to recognise the positive contribution councils make.

In November, Porirua received just over $200m to improve Porirua East’s pipes and roads. It will mean 2000 new homes can be built in an area where housing has been neglected.

Crosby, who has involved in local government since 1986, hoped there was light at the end of the tunnel for cash-strapped councils.

The draft review of Local Government in New Zealand recognises the way local government is funded has to change.

“The current funding arrangements for local government are unsustainable”, the report said.

One option he likes is a return of the $3b Provincial Growth Fund, introduced by Winston Peters in 2018.