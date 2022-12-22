Summer reads? Tasman annual report approved in nick of time

Residents can add the Tasman District Council Annual Report 2022 to their holiday reading lists after it was adopted just before the Christmas break.

The Tasman District Council Annual Report can be a last-minute addition to residents’ Christmas holiday reading lists after the document was adopted just a few days before the statutory deadline.

Elected members adopted the Annual Report and its summary on Thursday at an additional council meeting.

Along with a score of other councils, Tasman was at risk of breaching the December 31 statutory deadline for adopting its Annual Report, mainly due to a global shortage of auditors.

However, the team at Audit New Zealand along with members of the council’s finance department managed to tie up the loose ends in time for a completed document to be adopted at the meeting.

READ MORE:

* Numbers don't add up: Demands on auditors rise amid global shortage

* Tasman District Council tipped to notch up accounting surplus of $92.6m

* Auditor shortage puts 20 councils at risk of breaching statutory deadlines



Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Councils are required to produce an Annual Report each year to account for the money provided by ratepayers, financial institutions and government agencies. The Annual Report is also a measure against key targets for the year, showing whether a council did what it said it would do for the year.

The report, with a clean audit opinion, outlines the council’s overall performance for the year to June 30.

Along with a larger-than-expected accounting​ surplus of $92.6 million, the document shows the council’s total net assets totalled $2.14 billion, an increase of $375.8m since 2021. Total rates revenue for the year was $82.31m while revenue from all other sources totalled $170.40m.

As well as the council's financial position, the Annual Report is a tool for reporting on its community outcomes and reflects the level to which it has met its objectives during the 12-month period. According to the report, the Council fully or nearly achieved 73% of its performance targets.

The Annual Report 2022 and its summary are to be made available soon on the council website. Printed copies of the report are to be distributed to council service centres and libraries.