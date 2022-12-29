Big bucks to fix Stokes Valley access road

Viv Haar’s house in Holborn Drive, Stokes Valley, is threatened by a slip that has undermined it. The council plans to do remedial work to reduce the risk of future slips.

Stokes Valley residents can look forward to improved access following a Hutt City Council decision to do remedial work on slips threatening access.

Although the work had not been costed, the council’s head of transport Jon Kingsbury said the council had budgeted for a “high-level estimated cost of $26.8m” to reduce the risk of further slips.

It is as yet unclear what the project means for two houses that have been red-stickered as a result of slips in July.

In August Mayor Campbell Barry said fixing slips and improving access to Stokes Valley would be expensive and he warned residents there was no short term solution.

Councillors discussing the draft annual plan, before Christmas, heard that the temporary road layout, in place since the July slips, was still causing delays for Stokes Valley residents.

Finding a solution, however, is not going to be a quick fix. Completing the design and finding contractors would take four months and the physical work six to eight months.

Stuff Parts of the temporary road layout now have a 50kph limit.

Kingsbury said the Eastern Hutt RD is “becoming increasingly susceptible” to slips.

The council wants to reduce the “ongoing disruption to the community” and do remedial work to reduce the risk of slips, he said.

Viv Haar, whose house is red stickered welcomed the commitment to finding a long-term solution.

It is unclear, however, what that means for his situation. Part of his deck is overhanging the slip, which has containers at the bottom, protecting cars from falling rocks.

“My situation is extremely messy. The insurance company have said there is no money and their engineers say the council can fix it.” Fixing such a large slip would be challenging and extremely expensive, he said.

He believed it would be impossible to work on the slip, while his house was overhanging it.

Stuff/Stuff One of the many slips in and around Stokes Valley.

Haar still hoped to work with the council to find a solution, he said.

His neighbours Jaime and Tim Philips​, who lost about 3.5 metres of lawn in a slip, declined to comment. Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins has been working on their behalf.

Barry said the topography of Hutt City would “always put us at risk of slips,” particularly when the city experiences heavy rain like it did this winter.

Matthew Tso/Stuff A slip blocked southbound lanes of Eastern Hutt Rd in July.

It was “crucial” that the planned work reduced the risk, as much as possible, of the Eastern Hutt Road being disrupted by slips, he said.

“With Stokes Valley being our second-largest community, access and resilience is crucial.”

There was some good news for Stokes Valley residents. The current speed limit in some of the areas that were 30kph was increased to 50kph on December 23.

The council also installed traffic cameras to monitor traffic flow at the Stokes Valley roundabout looking south and eastbound.

The cameras will enable commuters to check traffic conditions before travelling.