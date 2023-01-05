The city with no recycling and no cycle lanes

Regional councillor Ros Connelly wants Upper Hutt to do more to encourage recycling and cycle lanes.

After being elected in October, Upper Hutt city councillor Matt Carey said he wanted to see the council look seriously at funding kerbside recycling. He now has the support of a regional councillor, who also wants the city to start building cycling lanes.

Ros Connelly​ is proud to call Upper Hutt home, but she is not so proud of its record when it comes to kerbside recycling and cycle lanes.

Upper Hutt is one of the few councils that does not provide council-funded kerbside recycling, and there is also a lack of council-built cycle lanes. As a keen cyclist, the lack of cycling lanes particularly irks her.

Connelly was on the city council from 2016 to 2019 and is now a regional councillor. She believes Upper Hutt is well behind other councils in the region, and the time has come for change.

She said if the city wanted to market itself as modern and family-friendly, it needed to get up to speed with both kerbside recycling and cycling lanes.

In 2019, the council said kerbside recycling would require a 3.6% increase in rates, which was an increase of $80 a year for an average ratepayer.

Mayor Wayne Guppy rejected the claim that Upper Hutt was an outlier on both recycling and cycle lanes.

He said the council recently employed a former city councillor, Steve Taylor, who was working on a transport strategy likely to include cycle lanes, either on Fergusson Dr or along the rail corridor.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Upper Hutt provides a recycling station but is one of the few councils that does not provide council-funded kerbside recycling. Regional councillor Ros Connelly, pictured, believes that needs to change.

Connelly said Upper Hutt was perfect for cycleways, with flat, wide roads.

“Upper Hutt, like a lot of cities, is designed for cars, and we now need to redesign the city.”

Guppy said locals would get their say in the transport strategy currently being worked on by council.

Rather than taking an ad hoc approach to cycle lanes, he said it was better to look at cycling as part of a bigger picture.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Upper Hutt is one of the few councils not providing ratepayer funded kerbside recycling and the locals still like their recycling station. (First published in 2019)

He warned, however, that it was important to get the design right and those advocating for a lane on Fergusson Dr​, needed to consider the implication of removing car parks.

Historically, Guppy had justified the lack of recycling by noting the impact it would have on rates.

Connelly accepted it would increase rates, but she said feedback showed that people wanted the council to supply a kerbside service.

Near neighbour Hutt City recently introduced a comprehensive recycling service, and she wanted Upper Hutt to adopt a similar system.

Upper Hutt has a recycling station and the council website provides a link to two commercial operators.

Guppy said the current system provided residents with a “choice” and he believed locals were happy with the current approach.

On Wednesday morning, the station was doing a steady trade with locals mostly dropping off the excesses of Christmas and New Year.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Inside the Upper Hutt recycling station.

Those spoken to held mixed views on whether the council should fund kerbside recycling.

Gerard Phillips​ said it would be “a good idea” and it would be a much better system than having a station people had to drive to.

“We use it once a month, but it is always a big load.”

Nicola Boot​ said that having lived in the United Kingdom and in Wellington City, the situation in Upper Hutt seemed odd.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Upper Hutt’s recycling station was a popular destination on Wednesday morning.

Mark Nicol​ said he “absolutely” supported the council supplying kerbside recycling.

“I think it is a bloody good idea.”

David Jenkins was not so keen. “I don't (support council funded kerbside recycling). It is a trip out for me.”

The council last ruled out kerbside recycling in 2021, when it decided not to include it in its 10-year plan.

The matter proved divisive with 53% of the 912 people who made written submissions supporting kerbside recycling and 47% against it.