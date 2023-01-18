Wellington continues to leak like a sieve with 2576 pipes on fix list

Wellington Water fixed 525 leaky pipes in December but as of January 14 it was still faced with the daunting prospect of fixing a further 2576 and acknowledges that there are too many to fix.

WW, the entity which oversees water services for Wellington City, Porirua, the Hutt Valley and South Wairarapa councils, is also warning that despite the wet summer, Wellingtonians need to save water.

In December it was reported that the region was losing 40% of its water from leaking pipes.

Over Christmas water usage declined but after Anniversary Weekend usage is expected to increase with warmer temperatures drying out gardens and lawns.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's leak of the week: Sewage leak takes out popular swimming hole

* Water meters would help address Wellington's leak problem - but will politicians act?

* Water meters are an answer, but not the only one

* 2 billion litres of water lost in widespread Wellington drinking water leakage

* Water meters are never popular, but they make a lot of sense



Wellingtonians are being warned to be prepared to reduce water use.

“This is when we generally start to see the highest water use of the year. Despite the rain over the past week, the warmer and dryer weather will come which means more water usage.”

Wellington Water A large leak fixed, earlier this month, on Cambridge Tce, Lower Hutt. Wellington Water fixed it as an "urgent" repair: due to the risk of damage to nearby properties.

As well as reducing use, WW said it was still battling to deal with the sheer number of leaks.

“We have 2576 confirmed leaks to fix on the council owned networks - these leaks increase our water consumption figures and continue to pose risk to our water supply.”

On social media, WW said it was working hard to fix the leaks.

Wellington Water A spectacular leak in Southgate, fixed on New Year's Eve.

“We’re finding, fixing, and doing our best to get on top of leaks with the resources we have – but you can help by being mindful about household water usage.”

Their website acknowledges there are too many to fix.

“But there are a lot of leaks out there and we simply can't fix them all. So, we must prioritise where our crews go to make the best use of our resources and focus on fixing the biggest leaks that have the most impact on water supply’

Wellington Water Wellington Water fixed 525 leaks in December. It currently has 2,576 leaks on its book.

Many of the largest leaks are underground and not easy to see.

The priority for leaks is those losing more than 10 litres of water per minute, immediate risk to public safety, loss of water supply and leaks likely to damage property.

It fixed 3739 leaks between July 1 and January 10, 2023. Since July 1 it has fixed 24 leaks per day.

Chief executive Colin Crampton acknowledged there were too many leaks to fix and with a tight labour market WW had to set priorities.

“This inevitably means that small low priority leaks such as a leaking toby will be deferred for attention later, when resources allow.”

Last month, WW fixed 51 urgent leaks and 72 high priority leaks. The estimated amount of water saved was the equivalent to 6700 households’ daily water use or 1.56 Olympic sized swimming pools a day.

To check for leaks:

Check all taps, inside and outside the home.

Look behind the dishwasher for any signs of water.

In dry weather, look for damp patches in the garden, lawn, or driveway, and look for any water seeping through cracks in the concrete.

Listen for running water inside your home when no taps, hoses, or showers are turned on, and if you have a water meter check how much you use periodically.

Ring a plumber if you find a leak.

With 40 per cent of Wellington's water seeping away through leaks, we're demanding action from authorities. Each week, we'll highlight the region's worst. Email wellington@stuff.co.nz