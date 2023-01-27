Auckland's $2m 'Tim Tam' cycle lane to be replaced after less than a year, with another which could cost $4m

Auckland Transport's new cycling leaders on getting the city on two wheels. (First published October 2022)

Auckland Transport is pulling up newly laid concrete cycle lane separators on Upper Harbour Drive, after more than 30 motorists and two cyclists hit them – and may spend up to $4 million on a new cycleway.

The Greenhithe arterial road was the first in a programme to boost cyclist safety by upgrading painted cycle ways with physical separation, but immediately hit trouble in March 2022, and enraged some locals.

The $1.5m project was the first and biggest of 60 to upgrade safety on existing cycle lanes across Auckland, and has so far cost $2.1m after modifications to try to prevent vehicles hitting the separators, nicknamed “Tim Tams”.

Auckland Transport (AT) initially defended the Tim Tams, but now says the nature of the road, the small margins for error and the separators sitting a couple of centimetres higher than usual due to the road surface, mean it’s no longer the right approach.

READ MORE:

* The problem with cycling in Auckland... and it's not the cyclists

* Calls for Auckland Transport to rethink ‘Tim Tam’ cycleway plans in Papakura

* Auckland community furious as drivers hit new cycle lane protectors



Cycling lobby group Bike Auckland said it would have been good to get the cycle lane right the first time, but approved of AT’s decision to consult again and build a better option.

“We need people in the community to be on board (with cycling investment) and need to listen to the feedback,” said Tim Marshall, president of the group.

AT admitted it was a mistake to treat the initial upgrade as a “minor” one, not requiring consultation with the community and emergency services.

Several community meetings drew large audiences, protest signs have been erected along Upper Harbour Drive, and a dedicated group formed to push for removal of the concrete separators.

Todd Niall/Stuff Concrete separators – nicknamed Tim Tams – have been installed alongside Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive cycle lanes near Greenhithe, sparking complaints from motorists who have hit them.

A legal challenge by local residents through the Environment Court is on hold while they see what emerges from consultation on a proposed bi-directional cycleway.

Samantha Joyce of Greenhithe’s Action Against Barriers (GAAB) said pulling up the concrete was “a really good outcome” but the community was yet to be convinced a new two-way cycle lane was the answer.

Joyce said they were not anti-cycling, but had been “focused on the type of separator used, which caused so much damage and destruction”.

She described AT’s response to issues surrounding the concrete separators as “disgraceful” and it had spent 10 months lowering speed limits, adding hit sticks and cones before pulling the concrete out.

Todd Niall/Stuff One of more than 30 recorded accidents where concrete cycle lane separators have been hit. (File photo)

Auckland Transport said of about 37 collisions with separators it knew of, only two drivers had contacted them directly, and 3 had reported to the police, so it wasn’t clear about the causes or any common factor.

Head of cycling Adrian Lord, who joined the organisation after the separators were installed, said what had followed had taken them by surprise.

“Firstly the public reaction as there had been painted cycle lanes for years – nobody had anticipated that putting in physical separation would become such a political issue, and we’ve learnt from that,” said Lord.

Lord said speed was a factor in some accidents, and a temporary reduction from 70kph to 60, and then 50, would stay until a permanent design was built, when it might return to 60kph.

Todd Niall/Stuff A cyclist on Greenhithe's Upper Harbour Drive where concrete cycle lane separators are being removed. (File photo)

One of the first accidents involved an early Saturday morning cycle group, in which one rider hit the first separator, with AT publicly admitting that contractors had failed to put in all the required warnings.

Consultation workshops in September 2022 resulted in a bi-directional cycleway becoming the preferred option, and more detail will be released in February, while “hit sticks” will stay in place.