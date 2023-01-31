After years of heated debate, Wellington's Cobham Drive pedestrian crossing starts operating

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. (Video published June 2022).

It’s been years in the making, but the divisive Cobham Drive pedestrian crossing has officially opened.

Just after 10am on Tuesday the first pedestrians used the new traffic lights, which include separated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the busy stretch of State Highway 1 – the main route from central Wellington to the airport.

There was no ribbon-cutting to celebrate, but the crossing is the first infrastructure project completed by Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), seven years after the programme started.

The calls for a safe pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive pre-date LGWM – Living Streets Aotearoa pedestrian advocate Michael Mellor called for a crossing when the sports centre was going through the resource consent process in 2008.

Motukairangi/Eastern ward councillor Sarah Free said the road had divided Miramar residents from being able to access the shops in the Eastern suburbs.

Miramar resident Tahiran Bano was killed crossing the road, on the way to pick up her son from the ASB Sports Centre in 2016.

“A crossing has been seriously on the radar since the tragedy in 2016 ... I wish it hadn’t taken so long,” Free said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Eastern ward councillor Sarah Free has been advocating for the crossing for years.

A friend of Bano, Astar Lualua, attended the opening on Tuesday morning and said she was happy and relieved there was now a safer way to cross.

Lualua lives in Miramar and frequently walks along the waterfront path on the weekend – but to cross over to Kilbirnie, she walks all the way down to the lights in Evans Bay.

She won’t let her husband persuade her to cross on Cobham Drive where Bano was killed. “We never cross here, we walk right to the end.”

Astar Lualua is happy to see the crossing open – her friend Tahiran Bano was killed crossing Cobham Drive in 2016.

Tim Jones from Living Streets Aotearoa, said it was great that a crossing was the first piece of infrastructure delivered by Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“I think it really sets the tone for the kind of work they're going to do.”

The crossing would be a huge improvement on the dangerous status quo, he said.

“By having this long distance with nowhere safe to cross, it was dangerous to have people cutting across the road with traffic going at this speed.”

Cycling advocate Patrick Morgan described Cobham Drive as a “wall” which had been dividing the community. “For the first time in decades, it’s now safe.”

Glen Lauder, a Kilbirnie resident of 25 years, said he had wished for a crossing on Cobham Dr for a “very long time”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A group of advocates for the crossing are the first to walk across at 10am on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that it might be a “little inconvenient” for drivers, but thought making the road safe for pedestrians and cyclists was worth it. “Rather than feeling grumpy, we should be grateful for the opportunity.”

He walked along the waterfront path every day – “I’ve been able to walk across the road but you do take your life in your hands.”

LGWM critic National MP Chris Bishop was not so positive – he said the completion of a $2.4 million project which “by definition slows people down” showed that LGWM had lost its purpose.

Putting new pedestrian crossings on State Highway 1 was a backwards step if they slowed traffic, he said.

“One set of traffic lights in seven years is emblematic of Let’s Get Wellington Moving ... It’s lost the confidence of Wellingtonians.”

Timeline of the Cobham Drive Crossing

2015: Basin Flyover plan is thrown out by the High Court. Project partners Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi form Let’s Get Wellington Moving in its place.

2016: Tahiran Bano​ is killed crossing Cobham Drive. Wellington City Council starts lobbying the government for a crossing. Proposals include an underpass and an overbridge.

2018: A petition with more than 2000 signatures shows support for a safer crossing.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Cobham Drive pedestrian crossing is now up and running.

2019: A level crossing on Cobham Drive with traffic lights is announced as one of the first projects planned for LGWM. There are calls to halt the project and build an overbridge instead.

2020: The coroner’s findings on Tahiran Bano’s death note the lack of safe crossings on Cobham Drive. The coroner recommends a copy of the report should be sent to the Wellington City Council, to influence their decision on the crossing.

2021: The crossing gets heated, with a survey showing 65% of residents would prefer an overbridge. A coalition of local businesses, including the airport, take out a full page ad in The Dominion Post voicing their concerns about traffic delays.

2022: Wellington Airport brings a judicial review case to the High Court in an attempt to delay the crossing, but fails to get an injunction. The airport drops the court case. Construction of the crossing begins.

2023: The crossing opens outside the Ākau Tangi (formerly ASB) Sports Centre, after some delays for electrical work.