Will it be 'yes minister' or 'no minister' as Wayne Brown gains a cabinet counterpart?

Chris Hipkins has appointed Michael Wood as Minister for Auckland. Wood will also continue as transport minister.

ANALYSIS: Auckland has its own cabinet minister again, for the first time in 14 years.

The new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is implementing his “get things done” mantra – but there is also a “get things won” element heading into the October general election, where the result is on a knife edge according to the latest political polling.

With 21 electorate seats and a clutch of list MPs, success in Auckland is essential for Labour – not just politically, but also economically if it wants to ensure Aotearoa’s commercial capital thrives.

Mayor Wayne Brown is putting on his happy face, taking nearly two hours after the surprise announcement to say the new Minister for Auckland Michael Wood “has been great to work with as transport minister”.

“Michael and I agree on most things,” ventured Brown in a tweet, but the reality of what the new ministerial role is about may test that assertion.

Labour needs to show it has Aucklanders’ interests at heart, and it’s a challenge when on this Government’s watch there’s been the on-again, off-again $785 million cycling harbour bridge embarrassment, as well as a tunnelled light rail project that divides opinion.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, left, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and the now Minister for Auckland Michael Wood.

In Michael Wood, Hipkins has a well-qualified minister. He is already holding down the transport and immigration portfolios, which have a particular importance in large, diverse and labour-hungry Auckland.

As well as succeeding veteran MP Phil Goff in the Mt Roskill electorate, Wood cut his political teeth on an Auckland Council local board, giving him “insider” knowledge of the workings of the council and its agencies.

But will Labour’s priorities in winning Auckland votes be the same as the mayor Wayne Brown’s desire to deliver his election promises from last year?

Brown wants the port gone, sooner rather than later. Wood and the Government want the port gone, if and when it makes economic sense to relocate the trade somewhere else.

Wood and the Government, so far, want light rail. Brown doesn’t.

Brown also had a line on the hustings that went: “Wellington needs to stop telling Auckland what it wants, and just write the cheque”.

That is definitely not the point of having a minister for Auckland.

Brown’s view of the significant agreement between the council and Government to put all the big transport issues, along with port relocation, into one joint conversation may not be shared by the Government.

The mayor said the transport plan would be “led by Auckland” – his words, not the Government’s.

There is also no sign that as the majority funder of everything in the agreement, the Government will cede sovereignty.

Labour MP Judith Tizard became the first “Minister for Auckland” in 1999 – a portfolio outside cabinet, along with associate transport, through a nine-year period that delivered the highly successful dedicated Northern Busway.

The minister for Auckland has a lot to deliver and will need some good stories to tell in the run-up to the election. Whether they are the stories Wayne Brown wants to tell will be one to watch.

