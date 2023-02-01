Rain lashes Auckland while the mayor Wayne Brown lashes media

As Auckland faced a second major deluge, with new flooding and slips, the city’s mayor Wayne Brown has renewed his attacking on the news media, repeating the line: “They are drongos” in a phone call to a journalist.

Wayne Brown has not been giving interviews on a Wednesday morning when parts of the city are door-handle deep in water, but told the New Zealand Herald: “I don’t need to talk to anybody, I’m in [office].”

Even before the State of Emergency was declared on Friday night, Brown had been criticised for not giving media interviews, and being not accountable to public scrutiny.

In a free-ranging interview, which the Herald said Brown had initiated, the mayor said that while the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had flown over Auckland in a taxpayer-funded Hercules, Brown had paid for his own helicopter flight.

READ MORE:

* Will it be 'yes minister' or 'no minister' as Wayne Brown gains a cabinet counterpart?

* Auckland, Northland's misery continues as heavy rain keeps coming

* Auckland mayor's tennis text: Had to 'deal with media drongos over the flooding'



Brown’s latest swing at the media came as the Government poured resources into Auckland to help the unprecedented flood response, including communications advisors from the National Emergency Management Agency.

Nema has around two dozen staff on the ground, supporting an emergency management operation at the head of which is the mayor, who signed the state of emergency declaration.

Nema said it was the biggest turnout into an emergency zone since the Kaikoura earthquakes in 2016.

Brown has given only three media stand-ups since the emergency began – one at 11pm on Friday night, when his staff failed to inform all media.

The second was alongside the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Transport (and now Auckland Minister) Michael Wood, and then-Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff From left: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown with the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and ministers Kieran McAnulty and Michael Wood.

The government trio remained stoney-faced as Brown, under questioning, jousted with reporters.

After criticism on Saturday, Brown has spent several days visiting recovery efforts, but does not tell the media in advance where he will be – expecting media to cover his efforts based on what is posted on his official Twitter account.

Five hours after seeking an interview with the mayor, his office told Stuff he was “not available at this time” but invited questions in writing.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, after visiting a big community recovery centre in Māngere, would not be drawn on Brown’s conduct at the height of the flooding crisis.

“It’s not for me to provide a running commentary on the performance of any of our local government figures and I don’t intend to get into that territory,” said Hipkins.

The leader of the National Party Christopher Luxon was similarly diplomatic on the question of Brown’s view of the news media.

On Wednesday, he told reporters: “You have a really important role, it’s up to you to get the message out. Not for me to comment on [Brown’s] role or whether he is fit for it.”

Read more about how Stuff manages the distinction between opinion and reporting by its journalists.