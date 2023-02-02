Situation: vacant. What to do with empty corner section of Invercargill city block development?

A site in need of a purpose - the south-east corner of the Invercargill Central Ltd development.

Three of the four corners of Invercargill’s monumental Invercargill Central Ltd city block development have emphatic statement structures – but the fourth presents a puzzle soon to be addressed.

The development is cornered by the HWR Tower still under construction the Kelvin Hotel, and the smaller but historically significant former Bank of New South Wales building.

But the Tay and Kelvin Street corner is empty and with no clear purpose, after the Southern Institute of Technology’s plans for an apartment block were abandoned following the Government’s nationwide merger of polytechnics.

The council is a shareholder in the block development with O’Donnell CBD Ltd, and Mayor Nobby Clark told councillors at a meeting on Tuesday a decision would be need to be made on whether to sell the vacant site or put it to use.

READ MORE:

* Joc O'Donnell - an energising force for community development

* Invercargill's new CBD 'heart' praised as retail spending rises in province

* Boxing Day shoppers relaxed in Invercargill



The council will consider options at an upcoming workshop and Clark – who stressed he was only indicating the need to make a decision – outlined options included retaining the land and putting it to some form of recreational use in the meantime.

“It could be for recreation, art, or just somewhere to sit.’’

Longer-term, the land could be used for an ‘’art gallery, new council building or whatever’’.

In any case, ICL partners had made clear they did not want the land left idle.

If the land was simply sold the council wouldn’t necessarily have much control over what was built there, Clark said.

Cr Ria Bond was worried about the hazards of having a play area at a busy traffic corner and Cr Ian Pottinger said that the site had tall structures around it and was completely blocked from northern and western sun – not ideal for play.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook asked if the council was open to the kind of pop-up experiences that happened in Christchurch at vacant places that had no design use in the interim. These were operations that could easily be taken down, at the operators’ own cost, should the land be needed for something else.