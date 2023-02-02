Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'never going to be a smooth-talking politician'

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown has given only his second media interview on the city’s flooding, since declaring a state of emergency on Friday night.

Brown’s appearance on Newshub’s AM Show follows criticism of his poor communication, and his own call on Wednesday for councillors to leave him and his deputy “to lead public communications on regional matters”.

“I know it’s important I have a good working relationship with the media, but my time has been grabbed with emergency situations,” said Brown.

The mayor’s line was followed by questions alluding to his repeated reference to the media as “drongos” that he didn’t need to speak to.

“There’s bound to be the off word here and there – I’m never going to be a smooth-talking politician and I do need to improve my communications,” the mayor said.

”I probably shouldn’t have said drongo to a couple of friends of mine, but I was just explaining I couldn’t turn up to tennis that day.”

“I regret it was made public, it was probably inappropriate, but I do recognise the important role the media has in an emergency and that’s what I’ve been concentrating on,” said Brown.

The mayor said he would spend part of Thursday visiting the Awhitu peninsula, where a holiday home collapsed in a slip leaving two people seriously injured.