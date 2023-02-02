Online training offered to mayors, councillors after huge turnover at election

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

Local government is moving into the modern age with an online training platform.

The new Ākona platform from Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) launched online this week, available to 1600 elected members across the country in a free trial. Eventually it will be offered as a paid service to councils and community boards.

LGNZ was seeing growing demand for guidance from elected representatives, many of whom were new to the job, said chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene.

Last year’s local body elections saw the highest turnover of mayors since LGNZ started keeping records in 1989, with 45% of mayors changing. Many representatives including Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, are new not just to the mayoralty but to local government.

SUPPLIED Local Government New Zealand chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene is excited that Ākona is up and running.

Ākona covers the basics like “what is local government” and goes right through to current topics like climate change, emergency management and Three Waters reforms.

LGNZ president and former Tauranga mayor Stuart Crosby said there were no dumb questions, but newly elected councillors often felt “intimidated” by their more experienced colleagues.

“People do feel as though, if I ask this, what will they think of me? They want a resource that allows them to participate straight away, professionally, in the council.”

The old training system generally involved many councillors travelling to a city and having a kind of convention, which was expensive and time-consuming. There were “thousands of Powerpoints”, he said.

“You would come away picking up a little bit.”

LGNZ/Supplied Some of the resources available to councillors in the new training platform, Ākona.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker – who last year suggested councillors should sit regular exams to show they were competent – was pleased to see the new platform.

“It’s a great platform for councillors and mayors to learn and keep updated, being able to use it anytime is helpful,” she said.

Freeman-Greene said Ākona aimed to be interactive and LGNZ would add new modules to respond to topical events and questions from representatives.

“The need from members is really increased because of the growing complexity of the role.

“People who have been elected by the community suddenly find themselves in an organisation where they're having to make decisions and no context or experience in it.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Wayne Guppy says communities will benefit from easily accessible training for their representatives.

Eight-term mayor Wayne Guppy, in Upper Hutt, said that in his experience, some councillors came in with uncertainty about their role on council. “They think they’re going to be managers, not governors.”

He said the opportunity for “ongoing education” needed to be available because of the different abilities and experience of elected members.

“The winners are every community in the country.”