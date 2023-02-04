Auckland Transport postpones public transport fare rises due to floods

Auckland Transport was set to raise public transport fares by an average 6.5% in mid-February but that has now been postponed. (File photo)

A fare rise due to hit Auckland public transport users in mid-February has been postponed as the city reels from a record rain deluge and flooding.

Auckland Transport was set to raise fares by an average 6.5%.

It’s understood the increase might be loaded only onto shorter trips, with those travellers seeing increases of up to 10%, while longer trips would not see a price increase.

The decision, made during the state of emergency due to Auckland’s floods, was so last-minute that some newspaper advertising about fares going up was not able to be stopped.

READ MORE:

* Bus driver shortage expected to ease after immigration changes

* Fare rise double whammy could hit Auckland public transport users

* What is a fair public transport fare - especially for the climate?



Fares last rose in Auckland in 2021. The 6.5% average rise was signalled in Auckland Council’s proposed budget in December as part of revenue-raising measures.

Auckland Transport has not released any background on how the proposed fare rises would be spread or the forecast impact on patronage.

Information on when the fare rise might be reintroduced has not been released.

Instead, a simple message has been posted on Auckland Transport’s website: “Some bus, train and ferry fares were scheduled to increase in February as part of our annual fare review. Due to the unforeseen weather event, these changes have been postponed.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Transport Minister, Michael Wood, gives an update on the current upgrades to Pukekohe station and neighbouring developments in south Auckland.

The Government recently announced its half-price fares initiative has been extended from the end of March to the end of June.

Any fare policies beyond then would be a question for the Budget in May, it said.

Auckland Transport said its decision was made on Tuesday, which was a day before the Government announced it would extend the fare discount.

Auckland public transport users are heading into a year in which train, bus and ferry fares are facing unprecedented disruption.

In addition to rain damage to the rail network, a planned year-long upgrade of track foundations is shutting parts of lines for months.

The Eastern Line is closed for almost nine months from late March.

A bus driver shortage has seen 1000 trips on weekdays removed from timetables, with cancellations of up to a further 1200 on weekdays, as the city seeks to find 500 drivers.

Ferry services have also been disrupted by crew shortages and mechanical problems on an ageing fleet, which Auckland Transport will progressively refurbish and replace over coming years.