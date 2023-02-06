Climate change and Christmas parades on Auckland budget hit-list

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Local climate change action, Christmas parades and shorter library hours are on the early grassroots hit-list as Auckland Council resumes work on a grim budget due to take effect mid-year.

The first details of what could go at a very local level will be considered by the city’s 21 local boards this week before those measures, and more sweeping citywide cuts go out for public consultation.

Typical of what the boards could lose from their own individual budgets is detailed in a report to the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, due to be considered on February 7.

The budget, as proposed in December, would see Hibiscus and Bays lose $837,000 from their operating budget, their share of a $16 million cuts across all the boards, or 5% of their funding.

The cuts would reduce or eliminate funding for arts centres and groups, either reduce or eliminate funding to local climate change initiatives, four Christmas parades, a wine festival and the Sir Peter Blake regatta.

Libraries would open only six days a week, possibly lose late night hours, and subsidies for groups hiring rooms.

The board chair Gary Brown said he didn’t favour shutting libraries for a day, preferring some shorter hours so residents retained seven day access.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Christmas parades across Auckland may lose funding as local board cuts face a chop. (File photo)

“I feel the local boards have been hit a bit hard, and are taking the brunt of the (council) cuts,” said Brown, adding it was particularly hard after the boards were the first place people had turned to, during the floods.

The pattern outlined for Hibiscus and Bays will be repeated at boards across the city.

Auckland Council’s next budget will be the toughest in its 13-year history, as global inflation and rising interest rates fuel what has been forecast as a $295 million deficit, needing to be plugged.

The budget was already grim before January’s catastrophic rainfall damaged roads, facilities and public areas across Auckland, the repair cost of which has yet to be estimated.