Demolition once again on the cards for heritage-listed Victoria University flats

The Gordon Wilson Flats, built in 1959, are heritage-listed but the university wants to bowl them.

The battle to demolish one of Wellington’s most visible buildings continues, with the university trying to remove heritage protection from the Gordon Wilson Flats.

For years, Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington has been trying to demolish the flats and construct Te Huanui, a new – section of the university campus with teaching and research facilities.

There’s one major obstacle: the flats are on the Wellington City Council’s heritage list, meaning the university needs a resource consent to knock them down.

This year independent commissioners will hear submissions on the council’s proposed district plan and one submission is from the university, asking the council to remove the heritage listing.

The submission said the building did not have heritage value and did not fit current needs either.

The flats were run-down and there was “no appetite” from the university, Wellington City Council, or Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to refurbish the building.

“The cost of refurbishment and conversion to an acceptable design and standard would make such a proposition a financial failure,” the submission said.

Chief operating officer Simon Johnson said the university “would need to make alternative decisions and plans” for the building’s future if the heritage listing was not removed.

Councillor Iona Pannett – well-known for her support of heritage and character protections – said the building should be restored.

“I know a lot of people find it ugly, but heritage doesn’t have to be pretty to deserve its status,” she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff No one has lived in the flats since Housing NZ tenants were evacuated in 2012.

She flatted in the building for a brief period and believed “it would go for so much money” if it was properly done up. The rooms were big and sunny, and featured a unique “maisonette” structure where the apartments are two storeys.

The modernist architecture in the flats has only become rarer since the demolition of Auckland’s Greys Ave flats, built in a similar style in the 1950s, Pannett said.

The building should be restored and used for its original purpose, accommodation, to help with the capital’s housing crisis.

“My previous view stays, that it is worth saving.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Tamatha Paul says it’s not like her to defend heritage, but students need housing and the Gordon Wilson Flats should be refurbished.

Councillor Tamatha Paul, a former president of the Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association, said the university should focus on repurposing the building for much-needed student accommodation.

“It’s not like me to defend heritage protection, but I do think in this instance the protection is preventing an unnecessary building from being created.

“My understanding is the uni wants to turn it into an additional campus and students don’t need another campus, they need affordable rental accommodation. The Gordon Wilson apartments are the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Paul said the city council was willing to work with the university on the redevelopment of the building.

She hoped that with the start of new Vice-Chancellor, Nic Smith, the university would take the opportunity to reimagine the site and “honour” the site’s original purpose of providing accommodation.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff According to Heritage New Zealand, the flats are of “outstanding significance”.

The Gordon Wilson Flats have been empty since 2012. Housing NZ tenants were evacuated with one week’s notice after a report found the concrete slabs on the building were at risk of falling in an earthquake or strong gust of wind.

The university purchased the empty flats in 2014. A year later it asked the council to remove the heritage listing, so it could expand the campus to the site in order to grow and meet its goal of 30,000 students.

In 2016, the university tried again to remove the protection, with Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford describing the flats as an “architectural mistake”.

It succeeded, but only for a year – the Gordon Wilson Flats were saved from demolition by the Environment Court, which found by majority that the building was too architecturally significant to remove the heritage listing.

In 2020 the issue came up again when the university’s plans for redeveloping the site were announced. Councillors anticipated strong opposition to the demolition of the flats in the midst of Wellington’s housing crisis.

The flats, constructed in 1959 under the supervision of Ministry of Works architect Gordon Wilson, are on the Category 1 list from Heritage New Zealand, because they are of “outstanding significance” as “the only remaining example of a state block of high-rise flats from the 1950s”.