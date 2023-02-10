Council's share of Eastbourne harbourside pathway jumps by $18m

An artist's impression of the design of Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays shared pathway.

The cost of a new shared cycleway and pathway in Eastbourne is skyrocketing.

In December, Hutt City councillors were told their share of the project had increased from $7.5 million to $25.5m​.

The council’s original share was $7.5m, with $15m coming from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund and $7.5m from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The cost of the project has risen from $30m to more than $48m, although how much the share covered by the other two agencies had increased was unclear.

Head of Transport Jon​ Kingsbury said a number of factors contributed to the cost increasing, including design changes and the cost of labour, as well as the cost and availability of materials.

Detailed consent conditions and the difficult environment added to the complexity of the project and the cost, he said.

Despite the challenges, the council remains committed to building a safe path that also protects the Eastern Bays, which regularly get “smashed” by storms, Kingsbury said.

“It is a high priority for us. It has been talked about for years and planning goes back even further than that.”

Stuff The design will protect the Eastern Bays from rising sea levels.

The council is working through the design changes and the increasing cost with its funding partners. It was unclear if more funding would be coming from Waka Kotahi or the Covid-19 fund.

Kingsbury would only say it is “commercially sensitive” and council officers would report back to councillors later this month.

The vision of the Great Harbour Way/Te Aranui o Pōneke is for a safe cycling and walking path from Baring Head to Sinclair Head.

Although the 4.4km Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays path was initially planned primarily for walkers and cyclists, the final design incorporated elements to protect the Eastern Bays from rising sea levels.

NZTA The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

When the project finally got the green light in August 2022, the then chair of the Eastbourne Community Board, Virginia Horrocks​, warned residents that it would not stop the sea from swamping the area.

“It will mitigate sea level rise to some extent, but you can’t stop the sea. It will give us some time.”

Eastbourne resident and Great Harbour Way chairperson Graeme​ Hall said the pathway is a critical piece of infrastructure and locals would be very disappointed if it did not proceed, despite the “ridiculous” costs.

Hall said the current Eastbourne cycleway is very dangerous and that when Tupua Horo Nuku is finished, it will be an “iconic” attraction giving cycling access to the rugged southern coast.

Eastbourne Community Board chairperson Belinda Moss said the project is a “critical one” for Eastbourne residents, and she remains confident it would be completed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former Eastbourne community board chair Virginia Horrocks led the fight to get the Eastern Bays shared pathway built. (File Pic)

In August Transport Minister Michael Wood welcomed the start of construction and said the project offered locals many benefits.

“It’s great to see this project moving into the construction phase, so we can get on and deliver safe, reliable, and resilient transport choices for the people of Lower Hutt and the wider Wellington region.”

City councillors could soon be facing a financial headache, with a number of other large projects, including RiverLink and the Petone Wharf also likely to increase dramatically in cost.

The Tupua Horo Nuku Eastern Bays shared path will run along Marine Drive in two sections between Ngau Matau (Pt Howard), Oruamatoro (Days Bay), and Eastbourne.

It will link to other paths and regional routes including the Remutaka Cycle Trail, and a future network of walking and cycle paths around Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington Harbour.

The project is expected to have a major impact on tourism, making the Remutaka Cycle Trail a much more attractive and safe option. The seawall is designed to provide a base for future resilience projects.