'We've done what we can to rein it in': Wellington's rates jump was originally 17%

There’s talk of arm wrestling and knives as the Wellington City Council considers the possible rates increase of 12.8%.

Councillors said if they had continued with business as usual, this double-digit rates increase would have been even larger. The “scarier numbers” were shown to council in a presentation on Wednesday , said Rebecca Matthews. “We’ve done what we can to rein it in.”

Tim Brown said the presentation made it clear the 12.8% increase, described as “depressing” by Ray Chung and “crippling” by Nicola Young, was a significant decrease from the original forecast.

The original increase was more than 17% – based on the council continuing with its Long-Term Plan on a “business as usual” approach.

Matthews said the council had pulled levers to bring the rates increase down. “Politically there’s a massive amount of restraint and organisational savings that sit behind this.”

There was “almost nothing new” in the budget, Matthews said.

The costs were a result of the council delivering its Long-Term Plan, agreed and consulted on in 2021 and running through to 2031 – which includes large capital projects such as the cycleway network, billions of investment in the pipes, the Tākina convention centre, and the city’s library redevelopment.

Brown expected some “aggressive arm-wrestling” about what to cut and encouraged residents to make their priorities known to councillors.

The Annual Plan, as the council’s yearly budget is known, will go to council later in the year. Brown believes there will be opportunities to look for savings, although he’s unsure they will fly with the current council.

To get the increase down to say 7%, Brown said the council would need to find $25 million worth of cuts.

“Councillors genuinely feel the stuff we are doing for the city is good stuff ... The challenge is how do you wind back on the appetite for the good stuff to keep rates under control.”

Nicola Young said the increase would be “crippling” for many residents and believed there was room to cut down on spending.

The council needed to take the lead from the Government’s decision to cut policies and consider whether it was also trying to do too much, too fast, she said.

There should be a “lot of reviews” where the council took a hard look at organisations like Wellington NZ – the region’s economic development agency – and programmes like the cycleway network to find savings.

“It’s always painful when you take a knife out but you’ve got to think about the good of Wellington, Wellington’s survival.”

As for the pipes, councillors agreed that they were funding Wellington Water at the right level and no cuts would be made to those projects.

In the current financial year and the next, the council has budgeted $123 million for Wellington Water to deliver more than 100 projects.

This level of funding allows Wellington Water to “over-program” and plan more works than it will carry out, to complete more projects, according to advice the water authority sent to the council last year.

In the memo, Wellington Water noted they were already stretched thin in terms of resources and staff – meaning they would struggle to fix more pipes even if funding was increased.