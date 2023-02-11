$35m taxpayers' money at risk if Auckland Council axes western cycle and walkway

The Northwestern Cycleway in Auckland is one of the busiest in the country. Its history provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of cycling infrastructure in New Zealand. Video first published in August 2021.

A $35 million Crown contribution to a big cycle and walkway project in west Auckland could be lost if Auckland Council axes its share in a budget crunch.

Early stages of Te Whau Pathway have been partly funded through a specially created community trust, which, along with local politicians, is mobilising to try to stop the council pulling the plug.

“Some of the [government] money has been paid, and would have to be given back – we are volunteers, it would mean that nine years’ worth of work would be lost,” said Tony Miguel, chair of the Whau Coastal Walkway Environmental Trust.

“It’d be a lose-lose,” said Chris Carter, the chair of the Henderson-Massey Local Board, through whose area much of the pathway would stretch.

The project is a significant one, with a broad pathway along Te Whau estuary and river from Te Atatū to Avondale, touching suburbs like Glendene, Kelston and New Lynn.

The government committed $35.3 million in June 2020 and the council committed $4.8m, but a recent review of costs, increase and additional contingencies added around $20m.

The council will decide on February 23 whether to commit extra funding, but Miguel said he was “anxious” given the wider budget pressure, even before the January rain deluge.

“There’s a risk that the council, in short-sighted decision-making over projects, might cut something with big environmental and transport implications for West Aucklanders and Auckland in general,” said Carter.

Miguel said the pathway would offer a link away from roads to western suburbs and schools such as Avondale, where people could cycle in safety.

Materials and a construction site have been readied for the next stage, after funding was committed by the council in 2022.

Several west councillors and local board chairs met then Minister of Transport Michael Wood to explore possible other sources of funds, and will meet MPs soon.

Carter believed $4m of Crown money had already been spent on the project, and if it didn’t proceed, not only would Auckland not get the pathway, but it risked having to refund the $4m, and lose the entire $35m contribution.

The project is just one sign of council budget pressure, as it seeks to close a forecast $295m deficit in the year starting July 1, with proposals including a possible sale of airport company shares, along with cuts to community funding and amenities.