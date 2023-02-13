Higher rates and community resistance to budget cuts may follow flood

Matalena Fale got a job at council straight out of high school - thanks to The Southern Initiative (Video November 2022)

Aucklanders could face bigger rates this year because of flooding, while increased resistance to budget cuts is expected from flood-hit communities.

Council officials believe an extra $20 million a year – equivalent to an extra 1% – will be needed to increase drain maintenance, community support and higher demand for building inspections.

Politicians are also being warned of potential push-back from “communities (that) have greatly assisted in managing the flood event” to proposals cutting support for local organisations.

The new latest twist in council’s financial story will be considered by councillors on Thursday as they sign-off for public consultation on an already difficult budget proposal, looking to close a forecast $295m deficit.

The proposed budget mix includes $130m of spending cuts and a 4.6% average rates rise – possible only by temporarily cutting targeted rates for water quality and environment programmes.

The $20m fix-up funding boost needs to come via higher rates, in the officials’ view, and that is after dropping a $2m saving proposed from changes to stormwater network maintenance.

The warning about community pushback relates to $20m, which even prior to the flooding, was proposed to be cut from community and education programmes, events and economic development.

Headline impacts could be the effective end of the council’s Southern Initiative (TSI) and Western Initiative (TWI) which for up to a decade have worked to lift lives in the city’s poorest communities.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A community-organised centre at Mangere’s Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa in an area supported by The Southern Initiative

TSI was one of the council’s strategic priorities in the 2012 Auckland Plan and has grown to become a programme backed to the tune of $5.8m by the council, and attracting $13.6m of external funding.

Stuff understands it would be unlikely to survive, and external funding would be at risk, if the council went ahead with a wide-ranging $20m cut to social, and community programmes.

Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones said TSI was a must-have, not a nice-to-have, and had a key role in intiatives at his school to help better equip young people for training or work.

“They are really creative, innovative and hands-on, they are practical and forward-thinking,” said Jones.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Students at Manurewa High School in 2019 in an alternative education programme (file photo)

“TSI and TWI have supported people into higher-than-living wage jobs, its work is life-changing and it matters,” said Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton.

“It is critical that cuts impacting on our most vulnerable communities are assessed against a social return on investment and not just a financial return,” said Dalton.

The initiatives in the Community and Social Innovation unit (CSI) are run by a core staff of around 25, mostly Māori and Pasifika, working in communities that a similarly predominantly Māori and Pasifika.

Unlike external organisations such as Citizens’ Advice Bureaux, which face potentially big cuts to council support, the council’s own units cannot lobby for their futures, and rest in the hands of politicians.

Other major impacts would be to end funding for Comet, an organisation supporting education and skills training, which began in south Auckland under the former Manukau City Council.