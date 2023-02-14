'Eight years of hell': Shadbolt settles lawsuit against Invercargill City Council

Sir Tim Shadbolt at his last full Invercargill City Council meeting as mayor last year. [File photo]

Eight years of “hell” has come to an end for former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt as a long-running legal dispute is finally resolved.

Shadbolt has settled his claims against the Invercargill City Council and its insurer Riskpool in relation to costs he incurred successfully defending a defamation suit by a former councillor.

Shadbolt was seeking to recover his legal expenses related to a 2015 defamation claim brought by councillor Karen Arnold. His legal costs in defending the case were $448,000.

A statement released by the council on Tuesday said Shadbolt had settled his claims against the council and Riskpool.

In a statement, also on Tuesday, Shadbolt said: "Today brings to an end a period that has been 8 years of hell for me. I have mixed emotions.”

The area of protection for mayors against lawsuits needed to be defined and locked in concrete, by law, said Shadbolt, who was Invercargill’s mayor for 24-straight years before defeat to Nobby Clark at the October local body elections.

“I hope this will never, ever, happen to another mayor in New Zealand again.”

Shadbolt said a mayor should never have to fight his own council, and use his own income, “in pursuit of justice”.

“I feel that I have paid the ultimate price. I am prohibited from saying any more."

Shadbolt was sued for defamation by Arnold but after a lengthy trial he was cleared of the charge.

The costs were awarded in favour of Shadbolt, but they were unrecoverable as Arnold was subsequently adjudicated bankrupt.

He asked the city council in 2018 to cover his costs under an indemnity clause in The Local Government Act, but the council refused to do so, while its insurer, Riskpool, also declined cover.

John Hawkins/Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt and his partner Asha Dutt [left] after Shadbolt found out his 24-year stretch as Invercargill mayor was over last year.

Shadbolt subsequently filed court proceedings against the council in 2020 in a bid to recover the costs, before later including Riskpool in the proceedings.

The statement released by the council says “the ICC and Riskpool have not accepted liability for these expenses, but have agreed to a resolution.

“Sir Tim is satisfied with this resolution and has agreed to discontinue his proceedings.”

Invercargill City Council mayor Nobby Clark said “throughout this process, council has been measured in its consideration of options and councillors have worked to balance lawful obligations and the interests of the community.

“To date, council has incurred costs of $285,000 in these proceedings. It is likely council would have faced further costs had this settlement not occurred. It was important for council to draw a line under these proceedings and move forward.

“Council is not able to comment further on this matter.”

Margaret Evans, a former Hamilton mayor and supporter of Shadbolt during his legal battle, said he had endured years of "pain and suffering and stress" at the hands of the Invercargill City Council.

She believed he should have been protected by the organisation from the outset, given he wrote the newspaper columns he was unsuccessfully sued for in his role as mayor.

She said the fact the council still refused to pay his costs when he won the court case against Arnold was appalling.

In the end, Shadbolt just wanted it to end and the council "had him over a barrel and that's just a dreadful thing to do to a man who gave so much to that city”.

"Over the last three to four years this council has wasted $285,000 to stop paying Tim ... when this was a legitimate job of the mayor, to write the column."

She believed the public deserved to know what the council’s final settlement to Shadbolt was, given it was ratepayer money.

An Invercargill City Council spokesperson reaffirmed that the council would not be providing further comment.

The council was “unable” to release the final settlement amount, and declined to do so under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, in line with clauses in the act which included protecting privacy and maintaining legal professional privilege, the spokesperson said.