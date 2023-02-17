Financial headache getting worse for Hutt City Council

The financial pressure is mounting on the Hutt City Council as the cost of major infrastructure projects goes through the roof.

A 24% increase in the cost of bulk water and a $50 million increase for the 4.4km shared pathway in the Eastern Bays are just two of the items putting council budgets under pressure.

In December, councillors proposed a draft rate increase of 8.9% noting that the final cost of a number of projects, including the Eastern Bays pathway, repairing Petone Wharf and dealing with slips near Stokes Valley, could increase significantly.

Next Thursday councillors will discuss three options; sticking to the 8.9% figure or increases of either 9.9% or 12.4%.

READ MORE:

* Council's share of Eastbourne harbourside pathway jumps by $18m

* Mothballed community projects symbols of broken council funding model

* Hutt Valley mayors both seeking re-election

* Hutt's Cross Valley project critical to region's prosperity, business leaders say

* Council closes part of library and function room in Lower Hutt after finding toxic mould



Chief executive Jo Miller said inflation, sourcing material from overseas and skill shortages were having an impact on major projects nationwide and Hutt City was not exempt.

The cost of the Waka Kotahi shared cycle/pathway between Wellington and Petone, for instance, had increased from $70m to $311.9m, she said.

Flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle would likely drive costs up further.

The proposed rate increase of 8.9% was based on the council concentrating on infrastructure and resilience projects. Most of the projects chosen also have outside funding from agencies like Waka Kotahi or Government resilience funding.

Hutt City Council/Supplied Renderings of Lower Hutt's yet to be built Eastern Bays Shared Path. The cost of the project has risen by $50m.

Miller said the Eastern Bays pathway, which includes a seawall to combat climate change, would help protect households that are now regularly threatened by large storms.

Part of the large increase reflected late design changes, aimed at protecting some of the most threatened bays, she said. The council still regarded the project as a priority.

The original budget of $30m included $7.5m from the council, $15m from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund and $7.5m from Waka Kotahi.

The council is proposing increasing its contribution to $25.5m but that still leaves a large shortfall.

Officers are talking to the two other funders, to see if they will increase their contribution.

The council is also facing a major headache protecting the Eastern Hutt Rd, near Stokes Valley.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The road at Lowry Bay was threatened by storms eight times in 2022.

A series of slips in 2022 threatened access to the suburb and left two homes teetering on the brink.

Miller said the council is aware of the impact the slips had on the houseowners and the threat the instability poses to Stokes Valley.

Finding a solution, however, is complex as there are significant geotechnical problems to overcome.

The estimated cost of the work required is $28m and Miller hopes that some of that funding will come from central government.

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

After years of debate, the council is still no closer to making a decision on the Petone Wharf, which is closed due to earthquake damage.

Just over $20m was in the budget to repair the wharf but Miller said officers now propose to “defer” the project until 2029 and budget $300,000 per annum for emergency repairs.

Miller denies the council is waiting for a big storm or an earthquake to finish the wharf off. Councillors, she said, would have to make a choice between projects like the Eastern Bays pathway that had a significant resilience component, and the wharf.

The council is unlikely to get any outside funding for the wharf, leaving the cost to fall entirely on ratepayers. The actual cost of repairing the wharf is unknown but likely to be significantly more than $20m, she said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Hutt City Council boss Jo Miller denies the council is just waiting for a big storm or an earthquake to finish the wharf off. The council had to concentrate on projects that provide resilience to areas like Stokes Valley and Eastbourne, she said.

Although councillors have the option of a 12.4% rate increase, Miller said officers do not favour such a large increase. Households are already under financial pressure, and she said councillors have to take that into account.

Other features of the draft plan include employee savings of $12m over eight years, and a reduction in the operating budget of $6.5m

Strategic advisor Bruce Hodgins​ said the council was also significantly increasing expenditure on pipes identified by Wellington Water at most risk of failing. WW had also told the council that upgrading storm water pipes that can only deal with a one in 10 year flood, requires a budget increase of $800m.

Increasing rates by 9.9% equates to $5.02 per week on a residential property valued at $815.000.