Aucklanders may get $29 a week unlimited public transport

Auckland Transport acting chief executive Mark Lambert and KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy talk about the damage to the road and rail network following the January 27 rain emergency. (Video January 30)

Aucklanders may get unlimited bus and train travel for $29 a week in a trial proposed by the city’s transport agency.

The trial is a sweetener in a bundle of fare rises that has been postponed until later in the year, and includes increases of 7-8% for most passengers.

Auckland Transport (AT) announced on February 4 it would delay the increases due to the weather emergency, and this also followed the government’s February 1 decision to extend half-price fares to the end of June.

The $29 a week deal was pitched as a four-month trial, with a forecast that it could generate nearly 4 million additional public transport trips in that time, including bus, train and inner-harbour ferry trips.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Transport postpones public transport fare rises due to floods

* Half-price public transport could attract 10-15% more passengers in Auckland

* Temporary fare freeze on Auckland public transport due to Covid-19



It would be the city’s most dramatic fare initiative yet, and comes as the public transport network is struggling with significant bus cancellations due to a drivers’ shortage, a year of disruption to trains services as track foundations have to be rebuilt, and unreliability in the ferry fleet.

AT believed it could generate an additional $11 million if the uptake met forecast, but could cost $8.2 million if no extra travel resulted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aucklanders may get unlimited travel for $29 a week. (File photo)

The $29 cap is equivalent to just seven peak adult trips spanning two fare zones.

While Auckland Transport has described the postponed fare rises as being an average of 6.5%, a breakdown of patronage shows the trips taken by most passengers will rise between 7.4 and 7.7%.

AT data shows the percentage of passengers who will benefit from a fare freeze for long journeys which span between six and nine fares, is too small to measure.

Public Transport use in Auckland has been hard hit not just by the prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, but the network troubles now being experienced.

AT figures show 26% of Auckland workers are still doing 2-3 days a week at home, which is 2 and a half times the pre-Covid-19 level.

The “prolonged absence of international students” and the Covid-19 practice of more domestic students studying from home, cut tertiary student patronage by up to 500,000 trips a month.

Auckland Transport has not given a date for when the fare rises and the weekly deal might be introduced.