Auckland's $4.4b City Rail Link escapes 'lasting' flood impact

The City Rail Link came through Cyclone Gabrielle relatively unscathed, but a big clear-up was needed after the Jan 27 deluge.

Auckland’s $4.4 billion City Rail Link project says it has come through the two weather emergencies with “minimal lasting impacts” to the tunnels and underground stations.

The worst flooding occurred during the January 27 deluge, but was pumped out within 48 hours, and the advance warning of Cyclone Gabrielle allowed work to minimise flooding.

The project company said the worst-affected site was a cut-and-cover tunnel immediately south of the Maungawhau/Mt Eden Station temporary entry which was partially flooded.

“Other than damage to a waterproofing layer behind a reinforced concrete wall, which we will replace, we haven’t identified any damage to the permanent works at this stage,” said Dr Sean Sweeney, CRL’s chief executive.

READ MORE:

* Australian metro projects pose threat to Auckland's City Rail Link

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'impressed' with City Rail Link... now he's seen it

* City Rail Link: New Zealand's largest infrastructure build 'taking shape'



As Cyclone Gabrielle approached, crews erected dams in the Maungawhau/Mt Eden Station tunnels and installed extra bunds and pumps as well as shifting plant and machinery to higher ground.

The Auckland Council-government joint venture company said Link Alliance crews returned to the project on Friday evening of January 27, as the scale of the deluge became apparent.

CRLLtd/Stuff Flooding in part of the City Rail Link project in Auckland after the Friday 27 January deluges.

“It was an alarming situation, we were concerned, about first of all the safety of our workers – that was absolutely paramount, and is there any permanent or structural damage,” said Glenn Haupapa, the construction manager for the stations.

“In the 24-hour period from Friday night to Saturday we managed to clear our sites of all the water, and yes there was a lot of silt and mud ... but we were in a position, thanks to the good work of teams, to return to work on the Tuesday without any issues,” he said.

At its height on that Friday, stormwater flowed from the inundated portal area in the tunnel northwards to the Karang-a-Hape Station (Karangahape) which turned the entire station into a 100mm-deep reservoir, said CRL.

Sweeney said Dr Sweeney says Te Waihoratiu Station (Aotea) was relatively unaffectedbut stormwater did make its way to Waitematā (Britomart) Station through a combination of openings in the roof at Te Waihorotiu and from the main Waitematā train portal nearest Vector Arena.

“To maintain the highest standards of professionalism in the face of unprecedented flooding, while tunnels were being inundated, speaks to our people’s expertise and bravery,” he said.