Council-owned Ports of Auckland lifts profit and dividend

New charges and an upswing in container traffic and earnings has helped Ports of Auckland lift its half-year profit and stay on track to deliver a bigger annual dividend to its owner, Auckland Council.

The company’s underlying half-year profit was $20.8 million, up 40% from $14.2m a year earlier, and its interim dividend of $15m is expected to double by the year-end, meeting the council’s demands.

Ports of Auckland expects to end the year with a net profit after tax, $7-10m higher than previously forecast of $42-45m, largely due to a turnaround in its previously loss-making container trade.

“During the first half our container terminal throughput improved by around 3000 containers a week,” said Roger Gray, the chief executive.

Gray said the container terminal was heading towards a profit this year, after making a $25m loss a year earlier, with a big factor being the addition of 80 extra terminal staff, while cutting 30 corporate jobs.

The company is continuing to recover not only from global shipping disruption during Covid-19, but also from the scrapping of a troubled, container wharf automation project, leading to a $65m write-off, a year after the departure of the previous chief executive.

The company says initiatives include higher charges for trucks accessing the wharf, and a new pay agreement with the Maritime Union to put stevedores onto annual salaries and better rosters.

The port company had been a key target for Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, who has demanded a higher dividend return for taxpayers, and work to shrink the size of the port – releasing land for public use.

The port is also benefitting from the return of cruise ships from August 2022, with 90 scheduled this season, although vehicle imports were down 9% to just over 118,000.

Gray expected to resume booked slots for vessel arrivals, a move co-ordinated with other ports such as Tauranga and Napier.

He said a full-year profit of around $42m would put the port’s improvement path a year ahead of where he originally expected it would be.

Gray said contracts had been re-negotiated with the major shipping lines which will allow Ports of Auckland to charge more to turn around each ship.

He said a range of other new charges should boost revenue and he hoped the company could produce a $52m underlying profit for the 2024 full year.