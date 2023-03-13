How did Hutt City end up in such a financial pickle?

Te Rira Puketapu, pictured in 2009 inspecting the state of the Waiwhetū Stream. As a young boy, he used to catch eels in the stream and he opposes it being used as an overflow for the Seaview Treatment Plant. (File Pic)

Stuff journalist Nicholas Boyack has been covering the Hutt City Council for 30 years. The council has a backlog of infrastructure projects it cannot fund and an increasingly worrying level of debt – he looks at how Hutt City got into its current pickle.

Jo Miller does not hold back when it comes to her support for Three Waters reform.

Speaking before National announced its plans for Three Waters, the chief executive of Hutt City Council said that without reform, it would be impossible to deal with the backlog of work required to fix the city’s broken water infrastructure.

The council does not have the money to do the work or the ability to borrow the huge sums required, she said.

Some time in the not too distant future, Hutt City will also need to build a pipe to take sewage from the Seaview Treatment Plant to the outfall pipe at Pencarrow.

The existing pipe is under the only road into Eastbourne. Digging it up and closing the road for years to put in a bigger one is not an option. A new pipe would have to be put on the harbour floor and is likely to come at an eye watering cost.

The existing pipe has a history of leaking and was patched twice in 2022.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Workers at Wellington Water's pump stations deal with fatbergs and rag monsters - the nasty consequences of people flushing oil and wet wipes down their drains. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

When it rains, the city’s creaky pipes cannot cope as storm water enters the sewerage system. Three weeks ago, in what was not particularly heavy rain, Wellington Water did what it is forced to do on a semi-regular basis; it pumped treated effluent into the Waiwhetū Stream.

It is offensive to local Maori, and council strategic advisor Bruce Hodgins​ said it is not in line with Government policy on freshwater management.

Te Āti Awa elder Te Rira Puketapu said it had been happening for too long and is an issue the council needs to address.

“It is offensive to everybody and not just Maori.” He sees people fishing in the stream and taking watercress, and he suspects they do not realise the stream is regularly used for overflow from the treatment plant in Seaview.

The pipe is not the only financial headache Hodgins has with storm water. Much of the system dates backs to the 1950s and 1960s, and can only cope with a one-in-10 year storm. It is failing across the city and the council plans to upgrade it to cope with a one-in-100 year flood.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Hutt City’s finances have worsened over time, with a backlog of infrastructure projects it can't fund and an increasingly worrying level of debt.

City-wide, ageing infrastructure is failing at the same time, as the number of houses being built continues to rise. A 2021 report by Wellington Water spelt out the situation, putting an estimated price tag of $1.27 billion on work needed.

That figure does not include a new outlet pipe from the treatment plant, which has an estimated cost of $700m, and the council is also likely to face an ever-increasing bill to keep the existing underground pipe from failing.

Hodgins concedes that like other infrastructure projects, the estimated cost of $700m is almost certain to be significantly more and rising all the time.

The city council also has 225km of pipes rated in poor condition and Miller is blunt in her assessment of the council’s ability to pay the bill.

If the Government’s Three Waters proposal does not go ahead, Hutt City does not have the financial ability to fund the work required. The council’s latest rates rise of 9.9% would hit many ratepayers hard in the pocket and Miller said the council cannot keep raising rates to pay for infrastructure that should have been fixed decades ago.

SUPPLIED Hutt City Council CEO Jo Miller says without Three Waters reform, the city couldn't deal with the backlog of work needed to fix broken water infrastructure.

As of December 31, council debt was $247.8m and for 2023/24 it is forecast to be $400m. By 2027-28 it could reach $868m.

For a council that collects $130m in rates, that is a lot of debt.

Using debt to fund the backlog of work is not feasible, Miller said.No one will lend the council the amount required and even if they did, it is beyond the council’s ability to repay it.

So how did a council that for many years prided itself on low rates increases and low debt get into such a quagmire?

To answer that question, you have to go back to the early 1990s. Mayor Glenn Evans​ was concerned that the newly constructed Queensgate Mall would have a negative impact on the rest of the central business district.

Free parking was a huge commercial advantage for Queensgate. Evans’ answer was to build a car parking building and plaza to lure shoppers to southern High St. It was one of the biggest mistakes in the council’s history.

It was supposed to cost $28m but costs soon spiralled as did debt. By 1995, the council found itself with a parking building no one used, an empty plaza, a deserted southern High St and debt approaching $100m.

Evening Post reporters Hank Schouten​ and Barry Hawkins had a field day reporting the mess. There was talk of bringing in a commissioner and in 1995 John Terris​ was elected mayor, promising to deal with what he called the “debt mountain”.

NICOLAS BOYACK/Stuff Built in the 1990s by the Hutt City Council, the plaza’s financial mess resulted in local politicians fearing debt for decades to come. (File Pic)

The Centre City Plaza was eventually sold for an embarrassing loss and the word “debt” became a no-go area for decades.

A new chief executive, Rodger Kerr-Newell​, dealt with debt by asset sales and proposing to cut expenditure by closing libraries and swimming pools.

Subsequent councils set tough debt caps and for a number of years Hutt City boasted that its rate increases were amongst the lowest in New Zealand.

In 2011 for instance, the council came in under its debt target of $60m by $15,00O, as it increased rates by 2.6%.

Council chief executive Tony Stallinger was pleased with the result and said research predicting Hutt City rates would fall 10%, against the average over the next 10 years, was good news.

Mayor David Ogden said he favoured keeping a tight rein on finances.

‘It is easy to spend money but it is very hard to get it.”

After years of austerity, the situation began to change in 2015 with Mayor Ray Wallace signalling it was time to spend some money and use debt, then at an astonishingly low $55m, to fund growth.

“It’s time now to look to the future and make this city proud.”

NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF David Bassett, former Lower Hutt deputy mayor, in 2018 celebrates Lower Hutt’s $34.2m new town hall and events centre.

There is nothing very sexy about pipes and with the rate rise of 2.79%, council funded a range of projects, including sporting hubs, extending a swimming pool and refurbishing the councils main administration building.

In recent years, the council spent money on sports facilities, an events centre, getting a hotel off the ground and waiving $29m of fees for developers.

Recently, councillors debated funding a range of major resilience/infrastructure projects, some of which, like the $80m Eastern Bays pathway, had been talked about for decades.