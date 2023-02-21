Invercargill City Council appoints new chief executive

The Invercargill City Council’s elected members have made the “tough decision” to replace chief executive Clare Hadley with the council's finance boss Michael Day.

Mayor Nobby Clark announced on Tuesday that councillors had appointed Day, the group manager of finance and assurance, as the new chief executive.

Day will replace Hadley, who has been in the role since 2018 and whose contract was due to end in March.

“This was a tough decision for all elected members to make. Clare has done some really good work here that is a credit to her,” Clark said.

“There have been challenging times and she has guided us through some big transformations, for which we express our gratitude.”

Clark said he was looking forward to working with Day, who came with an “impressive council pedigree”.

Day came to the city council in 2020 following 14 years at Christchurch City Council where he managed the council’s logistical response during the Canterbury earthquakes and recovery, and was also instrumental to implementing a complete financial system transformation, Clark said.

“This is an exciting time for any chief executive as Invercargill experiences major growth with our city streets redevelopment, the Branxholme pipeline project, Project 1225 (Southland Museum) and significant economic development, and this was reflected in the high number of applicants we received for the role.

“This provides some challenges, but also some great opportunities.

A start date for the chief executive had not yet been decided, but there was expected to be a transition period, Clark said.

Both Clark and Day have signalled a strong emphasis on the council collaborating with other agencies.

Changes in the local government sector meant the council was now part of a big jigsaw puzzle and could not stand alone – it needed to work collaboratively, Clark said.

”We very much have to work with other agencies - some government, some NGOs (non-government organisations), funding agencies in the community like the Invercargill Licensing trust and Community Trust South, and big investors like the O’Donnells, Geoff Thomson and Gaire Thompson.’’

Day said the council needed to demonstrate delivery with its partners and that meant not only funders and community organisations but also business partners, including in the construction sense.

Having worked with Hadley for two and a half years as a staff member, he said he had the utmost respect for her.

‘I have learned a lot - I know it will be difficult for her and wish her all the best.’’

The council was “in a really good place’’’ in its governance - and its internal organisation, which reflected credit on Hadley and the staff, she said.

Clark and Day also acknowledged that the need for health and safety improvements, identified in a recent review, needed to be addressed.

Work had already had begun to enhance the council’s culture in that respect, Day said.

Hadley made her mark in Invercargill promptly after her arrival, making the controversial call to remove staff from the Southland Museum and Art Gallery as it was an earthquake hazard, requiring its closure. She did so acknowledging that though the risk was unlikely, the consequences for staff and public safety could be extreme.

It proved a long closure. The council’s Project 1225 team is working to have the base build of a new museum completed in 2025 and opened in late 2026.

Hadley’s tenure was followed by many changes in senior management roles within the council and also a time of political turbulence among councillors as long-term mayor Tim Shadbolt became an increasingly isolated figure.

She had replaced former chief executive Richard King, a 31-year veteran of working with the ageing Sir Tim and their deteriorated relationship was one - though only one - of the reasons an independent review was called to address dysfunction within the council chamber.

The review concluded she had needed to step outside the boundaries of a normal chief executive role to fill leadership voids.

The public ructions settled down and since the local body elections last year, in which Clark assumed the mayoralty, the council has lost its edge of public controversy as major projects including the rejuvenation of the inner city, have developed.

Asked the extent which decision reflected dissatisfaction with Hadley’s performance, Clark said it would be totally inappropriate to answer.

“We have had a new council, it’s working well and we’re quite objective about where we see the organisation going and where our priorities are,’’ he said.

“We’ve selected who we see as the best candidate for that role going forward.’’