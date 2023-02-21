Call to charge $500 for the right to park on Auckland streets

Auckland Transport will begin ticketing illegal parkers again after a pause during lockdown. (Video from October 2021)

Auckland Council is being urged to charge an annual $500 fee for the right to use on-street car parking.

The City Centre Residents Group which represents downtown dwellers, said with 1.7 million registered vehicles, the climate-focussed levy could raise $850 million.

The group has told a council committee that with a sliding scale depending on the size of vehicle, as much as $1 billion could be raised.

The group’s president told the Expenditure Control and Procurement committee the annual permit could raise in a year what the Climate Action Targeted Rate will raise in a decade.

“Many living in apartments do not have a carpark and pay $3600 year to rent one,” said Buckland, defending the proposed cost of a permit.

The group quoted figures showing diesel vehicles may be responsible for 81% of health costs linked to air pollution – a figure misunderstood by the mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown told the residents that he had looked up a website during the presentation, and that diesel vehicles had lower carbon dioxide emissions than petrol vehicles – which is different to their health impact.

The idea didn’t find favour with Brown, who said “good luck getting 1.6 million people to pay $500 a year”.

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson supported the concept and said, even at $50, the annual permit could raise $85 million.

Buckland said the idea was a climate change initiative, ensuring the city’s polluters paid, and to help fund improved, clean public transport.

”Auckland Council could reduce (funding for) Auckland Transport’s budget by that amount, and require that AT raise the money themselves,” she said.

She told the committee it was contradictory to spend a lot of money building roads, only to then restrict the useable space by allow vehicles to park along the kerbs.

The committee did not endorse the idea, but passed it on to the council agency AT “for consideration”.