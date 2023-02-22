Cyclone Gabrielle: More than 30 councils sign up to adopt a flooded community

Many say communications, power and water are still making things hard.

Councils will fundraise as much as possible for adopted communities suffering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than 30 councils have signed up to lend their support to the places hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, through the “Adopt-a-Community” programme launched today by Local Government New Zealand.

The supporter councils will fundraise for a partner community – Wellington will support Wairoa, Dunedin will support Gisborne, and Hamilton will support Auckland.

Central Otago mayor and LGNZ national council member, Tim Cadogan​, said unaffected communities were feeling a “great desire” to help the towns suffering from the cyclone.

In light of the widespread and serious consequences of the cyclone, people needed guidance on where to direct support. The Adopt-a-Community programme would create a direct connection with the badly affected communities.

“It’s like, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. We can match up with other councils try to get a closer connection,” Cadogan said.

The councils were paired up on the basis of “particular relationships and so particular empathy”. For example, Southland and Waikato are paired up because of their farming communities.

The councils will provide financial support to their adopted towns, by running whatever fundraising efforts they think are appropriate. This could involve concerts, donation drives, and social media campaigns.

Cadogan said the adoption relationship would focus on providing financial support directly to the mayoral relief funds, because physical donations were not helpful for flooded communities.

“There has been a call from the prime minister and others saying that items are becoming difficult, sorting them and handling them. Cash is really king on this one.”

Jo Mckenzie-Mclean/Stuff Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan says “Adopt a Community” will provide financial support and establish a stronger relationship between communities.

As well as financial support, Cadogan hoped the councils would feel supported to know that other towns and cities had their backs. “There is also just that sense of: ‘Hey, we're with you. We're with you for the long haul.’”

The longer-term support could even extend to tourism drives encouraging residents to visit partner cities as they recovered.

“We learned down south with the Christchurch earthquakes that this gets tiring. It's really tiring. It's exhausting for a long time to come.

“The people of the affected areas know that, but it's really important that those of us outside don't forget it. So this is a way of keeping the relationship going.”

Cadogan said he would encourage people to support any initiative raising funds for affected communities.

“There are a lot of really good ones out there. This is another one that may spark people to try and target a place.”