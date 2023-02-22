Chlöe Swarbrick launches climate petition about Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's budget

Chloe Swarbrick is proud of the 'fact based' campaign for cannabis legalisation but says the same can't be said for those opposed. (First published October 30, 2020)

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick is fronting a petition opposing funding cuts to environmental programmes, proposed by the mayor Wayne Brown.

The budget proposes cutting by two-thirds a targeted rate funding stormwater and water quality upgrades, and another for environmental work.

“It is anti-science and anti-people’s wellbeing to be considering cutting two-thirds of funding sources for essential environmental programmes in our biggest city, let alone in the wake of recent destruction,” said Swarbrick.

“We have seen, once again, in the past month just how devastating climate-change-charged weather events are for our communities across Aotearoa,” she said, launching the Green Party petition.

The cuts are part of a budget going out for a month of public consultation on February 28, and aims to close a forecast $295 million deficit, as well as funding the aftermath of two storms.

The two targetted rates are proposed to be reduced temporarily, with the rationale being that for the next year, there is already sufficient funds in the coffers to complete the scheduled work.

“The same communities and volunteers that responded to the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle cannot be left to fight for the political leadership and climate action they deserve while mopping up the mess,” said Swarbrick.

The Green MP said four years after the council declared a climate emergency, that emergency landed on its doorstep.

“Climate action delay is the new denial. There is no runway left for political inertia,” she said.

“This is an extremely tough time for our city with a tough budget on top, it’s great to see Chlöe drawing attention to the need for people to have their say,” said Richard Hills, the chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks committee, which oversees the climate work.

“We need Aucklanders to speak up about what’s important to them and consider how we should pay for it, that will help us continue our focus on climate action and the environment,” said Hills.

The council budget will seek public views during March and will be finalised by June.