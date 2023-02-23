How a suburban train line became the focal point for Wellington's housing debate

The Johnsonville train line is the subject of debate over housing intensification.

A humble 137-year-old train line will determine the future of housing in several Wellington suburbs.

In hearings on the city’s district plan, there was one fiercely debated question by experts and lawyers: is the Johnsonville train line a rapid transit service? If yes, Government planning rules – the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) – would allow housing to reach six storeys within walking distance of stops on the line.

To residents’ associations, the train “squeals its way” up a windy, hilly track and the stops are difficult to access. To climate advocates, the train serves in-demand suburbs near the city, where more housing is needed.

The Johnsonville rail line, built 1886, has a train every 15 minutes at peak times and every 30 minutes at off-peak, slowing to every hour late at night. It runs from Wellington train station up through the hills, stopping in suburbs including Ngaio and Khandallah before reaching Johnsonville.

The train operator, Greater Wellington Regional Council, classifies the line as rapid transit. Officials from the city council and Kiwirail agree. But in June last year, responding to pressure from suburban residents on the line, city councillors narrowly voted that the line was not rapid transit.

The final decision is in the hands of nine hearings commissioners, now considering the city’s proposed district plan.

Experts and submitters on both sides said it was a “chicken or egg” problem – the train line hadn’t been upgraded because few people lived nearby and the suburbs hadn’t been zoned for more housing because the transport options were not good enough.

Marko Garlick​ from climate group Generation Zero said commissioners should take the opportunity to break that pattern and create a “virtuous cycle” where building more housing would lead to better transport options and vice versa.

Generation Zero/Supplied Marko Garlick, from youth climate organisation Generation Zero.

The NPS-UD aimed to align housing with desirable urban environments, like the “extremely high-demand” suburbs on the train line, Garlick said.

The commissioners should take a holistic approach to the definition of rapid transit, because it was “simply a proxy for places where denser housing should be provided”. Housing density should not be “held hostage” by the status quo of an imperfect train line, he said.

“If you stand back, it would be absurd in the context of the NPS-UD not to allow density in a high-demand suburb a few kilometres from the city centre, which has a train line.”

Some residents did not want the rapid transit designation or the increased housing density that went with it.

They argued the line did not meet the rapid transit criteria – “frequent, quick, reliable and high-capacity” – because it was plagued with Metlink delays, sometimes blocked by slips and has limited opportunities for expansion.

While the rail line was a “great bus alternative”, it was not rapid transit, said Lawrence Collingbourne​, president of the Onslow Residents’ Community Association (representing Khandallah, Broadmeadows and Kaiwharawhara).

Lawrence Collingbourne/Supplied Lawrence Collingbourne, from Onslow Residents' Community Association (ORCA), says if the Johnsonville line is rapid transit the Cable Car is too.

The single railway track meant the capacity and frequency were restricted. If the Johnsonville line was rapid transit, the Cable Car would be too, he said.

Encouraging housing along the line would increase transport emissions because, with the train not providing a good alternative, new residents would simply drive to the city, Collingbourne argued.

“We want progress and densification, we’re not against it,” he said. But he thought enabling high-rise development in suburbs would not increase the overall amount of housing. He asked commissioners if the plan should “trash our amenity with high rises to achieve nothing?”

Julie Ward​, a Khandallah resident who made a joint submission with Collingbourne, said people in the area would not know about dense housing “until the digger arrives and the chainsaw starts up”.

She thought population growth could be met by the medium-density townhouses allowed in the plan, making six storeys unnecessary.

“One six-storey apartment building takes the sun from the six houses behind them. That seems somewhat unfair for the benefits we’re deriving.

“The thing I would not like to see is elderly people finding they’re suddenly living their final days out in the shadow of tall buildings,” she said.

Commissioner Rawiri Faulkner responded by asking Ward: “Would you not want the children being born now to live in a city that is practical and relevant for their needs?”

“We can meet the needs of the present and the future without having to build high density in our area,” Ward said in her response.

Hearings on the District Plan will continue intermittently over the next year. A decision from the commissioners is expected later in the year.