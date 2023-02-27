Controversial councillor may be removed from role with disability advisory group

Councillor Lee Vandervis may be dumped from a role with Dunedin’s Disability Issues Advisory Group, after concerns were raised over his appointment.

An agenda for Tuesday’s Dunedin City Council meeting recommends councillor Lee Vandervis be appointed the council’s representative on Age Concern's board, while councillor Mandy Mayhem becomes the council representative for the Disability Issues Advisory Group (DIAG).

The potential role reversal comes after concerns were raised over Vandervis’ appointment to the advisory group, Disabled Persons Assembly Dunedin kaituitui (coordinator) Chris Ford said.

“We raised concerns with the council about the chairing of DIAG, and are pleased to see that these concerns have been taken on board,” he said in a statement.

“Disabled people give their time, knowledge, and expert advice from the lived experience of disability on advisory groups.

“Having a councillor representative that recognises, respects and values the perspective and advice of disabled people who are part of the advisory group is essential.”

Vandervis made headlines in 2016 after reportedly telling council aspirant Josh Perry that he would struggle to be a councillor because he couldn't “speak clearly”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin mayor Jules Radich and councillor Lee Vandervis.

“He was quite rude to me,” Perry, who has cerebral palsy, said.

The incident prompted Vandervis to take out a paid advert in the Otago Daily Times under the heading “Disability Election Smear”.

In the advertisement, Vandervis said he was motivated to talk to Perry because his own autistic son had difficulties “expressing himself with speech”.

Supplied A 2016 advertisement from Vandervis in the Otago Daily Times.

Ford said the advisory group wanted its chairperson or co-chairperson to be a disabled person.

Vandervis – who also hit headlines for a long-running legal battle with his council over a parking ticket – has been approached for comment.

The council has also been approached for comment.