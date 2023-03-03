Inequality in Auckland deepens, with fears budget cuts will worsen the struggle

The $1bn plan to create more Māori and Pasifika owned-businesses in south and West Auckland.

A report on worsening social conditions in Auckland has been called grim and sobering, prompting councillors to ponder how proposed unprecedented cost-cutting might hit the most vulnerable communities.

There is “persistent and deep-seated inequality”, mostly in the south and west, a sense of community is declining, and the quality of life, mental and physical health, is worsening, said the update on the council’s strategic Auckland Plan 2050.

“If I was reading this about another city, I’d say, ‘These dudes have got some problems,’” said Albany ward’s John Watson.

Māori and Pasifika fared worse than other Aucklanders, greenhouse gas emissions were showing no sign of decline, despite a commitment to halve them, and there’s only slow growth in the number of high-skilled jobs.

The report has been considered by councillors as they begin public consultation on a council budget proposing to axe $20 million of community spending, including flagship programmes to lift poorer communities.

“I didn’t want to read this report,” said Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward’s Josephine Bartley, who represents some of the poorest communities.

“It’s exactly what I’m seeing out there. I don’t know what we can do to effect some real change with what is proposed to be cut in our budget – all our community services,” she said.

The budget proposes spending cuts of $125 million, which would pull the plug on everything from a raft of grants to community organisations, through to ending the once high-priority Southern Initiative.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Life was getting tougher for many in Auckland even before the January and February weather emergencies.

“What I’ve seen in the budget is not supporting the big part Auckland Council has to play – in the grand scheme of things $20m is not a great deal,” said Angela Dalton from the Manurewa-Papakura ward.

“The Southern Initiative is about to get wiped off the face of the earth, they do well, they leverage $3m of council funding and get $14m from the government – they get people into jobs,” she said.

Dalton’s ward colleague Daniel Newman took a different stance, blaming the government’s ending of Covid-19 wage support for contributing to a decline, and council priorities such as committing $300m over a decade to cycleways.

North Shore’s Chris Darby said the report should go to the council’s finance team, which drew up much of the list of potential cuts, in the drive to close a forecast $295m deficit next year.

Darby said the council was well-endowed with cost-accountants but not “benefit accountants”, and when the budget discussions progress, other council departments “don’t get a look in”.

Richard Hills, who chairs the Planning Environment and Parks committee, which oversaw the report, said the city had “a lot of issues we’ve not been addressing for decades”.

“It is bleak. There are some positives, but it is up to us what we do with the budget – it’s not an accident, it’s up to us,” he said.

Public consultation on the budget is open for a month, with community meetings and events beginning on March 7.