Councils call for halt to Three Waters bill until after election

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon suggests parties should work together to design a long-lasting reform that survives past the next eight months.

Thirty councils around Aotearoa New Zealand opposing the Three Waters reforms are calling on the Government to stop the Water Services Bill proceeding until after October's general election.

Communities 4 Local Democracy - He hapori mō te Manapori (C4LD), the group representing 30 mainly provincial territorial and unitary local authorities, said in a combined media release they continued to be opposed to the reforms calling them, “the expropriation without compensation of council Three Waters assets.”

“With only eight months to go to a general election, widespread and consistent public opposition and no parliamentary support outside the Government, it’s time to pause the reform and recalibrate.”

C4LD said their primary recommendation to the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee “is that the Water Services Bill not proceed any further pending the outcome of the 2023 General Election, currently set down for October 14, 2023”.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Manawatu District mayor Helen Worboys, co-chair of Communities 4 Local Democracy - He hapori mō te Manapori (C4LD).

The group points to the significant number of amendments to the original law, being considered in a significantly more compressed timeline to the previous bill, and that with the proximity to the election the Government needs to seek an electoral mandate.

C4LD co-chairs, Manawatu mayor Helen Worboys and Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, accused the Government of wasting millions of dollars to force through a model of reform they claimed few people wanted.

“There are numerous flaws to this legislation, and we’ve only had the opportunity to highlight some of the most concerning,” Gordon said.

“Despite public talk of resetting and rethinking, the fact that the select committee is processing with this Bill at speed indicates that the Government seems to be hell-bent on railroading us all to a destination very few people want to arrive at.

“We still have public officials and an army of contractors working at breakneck speed and massive cost in the background to embed this reform past the point of no return, even before the legislation has passed.”

Gordon suggested there should be cross-party support.

“We all want to deliver great services to our communities, we need to switch tracks and work together to design a long-lasting reform that will survive past the next eight months.”

“Worboys claimed Three Waters had “a long history of missteps”

“This Bill takes all the assets and all the influence away from local communities, but still enables the companies to rack up billions of dollars of debt on their households.”

Worboys and Gordon will present C4LD’s submission via Zoom to the Finance and Expenditure Committee on Monday ( at 10am.

The district councils (city where mentioned) in C4LD are: Far North, Kaipara, Whangarei, Matamata-Piako, South Waikato, Thames-Coromandel, Waipa, Kawerau, Opotiki, Whakatane, South Taranaki, Central Hawke's Bay, Napier City, Wairoa, Horowhenua, Manawatu, Ruapehu, Tararua, Masterton, Upper Hutt City, Marlborough, Grey, Westland, Ashburton, Hurunui, Kaikoura, Mackenzie, Timaru and Waimakariri.