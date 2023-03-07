Nobby Clark threat leads to reported Audit NZ assurance

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark: “It seems it’s the only tool that’s available to me at the moment.’’

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark detonated alarms yesterday with an audacious warning that he may refuse to sign a compliance statement required for the council to complete its long-delayed annual report for the year to last June.

Had he pressed ahead with the threat, made at a morning meeting of the council’s audit and risk committee, it would have triggered what he later acknowledged would have been “a whole tsunami of issues’’ including a report from the Auditor-General to Parliament, and potential issues with financial markets.

However Clark later reported, to the full council that afternoon, that after talks with Audit’s chief executive director Stephen Walker, who had attended the morning meeting, that he and senior council staff had received a commitment that the department would “do better next year’’.

On that basis, Clark said, “I have bitten my lip and taken the threat away.’’

READ MORE:

* Invercargill City Council 'blindsided' by Audit New Zealand delay

* Invercargill City Council responds to Audit New Zealand concerns

* Audit NZ calls for review into Invercargill City Council audit report process



The independent chairman of the council’s audit and risk committee, Bruce Robertson, had earlier urged Clark not to press ahead with his threat. He and fellow independent director Ross Jackson agreed that “deep and meaningful’’ discussions with the department were needed, but there was also a matter of immediate accountability over the long-overdue plan.

By the afternoon meeting, after the discussions with Audit, Jackson was ready to thank Clark.

“Yes, we want change. I think your tactics have helped us to get that,’’ he said. “Thank you Nobby.’’

The council and Audit have essentially been blaming each other for the delay in the audit finding. The document Clark had initially refused to sign related to the “qualified’’ status of the audit.

The twin frustrations have been a disagreement over whether the council should have revalued property, plant and equipment for the year to June 2021, leading to the auditors also being unhappy that these were used as base figures for the following year.

But there was also friction over communication issues and who was to blame for the delays.

Clark noted that the legal requirement was that the annual report be produced by last October, that this had been extended to December 20 “and here we are on the seventh of March just doing it now,’’

Council staff had been at the end of their tether by questions that had not been posed during personal visits or through a plan to resolve the audit, but “constant telephone calls wanting more information to clarify this, clarify that.’’

“I stressed to Audit NZ that we could not afford to lose key staff over our joint ability to do audits in a timely manner, or in a way that doesn’t frustrate the hell out of both parties,’’ he said.