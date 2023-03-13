Leo Molloy sought new media friends for the mayor Wayne Brown

Restaurateur and one-time Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has been sounding out journalists who might be more sympathetic to the mayor Wayne Brown.

Molloy wouldn’t give any detail about how the effort to broker some new media relationships with the mayor’s office had gone, but said that it was “always my idea”.

Stuff understands two journalists have been contacted by Molloy.

“He (Brown) is a mate of mine and I’ve been giving him some advice in an informal way,” said Molloy.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Leo Molloy has left the building – or has he?

* 'I dropped the ball': Auckland Mayor apologises as he extends state of emergency

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown hires Leo Molloy's former media manager



“I’m just pottering around trying to do my best,” he said.

A spokesperson for the mayor said while Brown had been invited to the February opening of Molloy’s new pub, “there have been no formal meetings between the Mayor and Leo Molloy, and no arrangements have been made about relationships with media”.

Brown has had a difficult relationship with media since his election on October 8, 2022 granting only a few short interviews and none exploring city issues in depth.

Brown, in a rare interview, regretted that a comment he made in a text, referring to “media drongos” was made public.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leo Molloy withdrew from the race for the Auckland mayoralty in August 2022.

Molloy and Brown were rival contenders for the Auckland mayoralty until Molloy pulled out an hour before nominations closed, which would have put his name on the voting papers.

He cited a dip in an opinion poll, which left him continuing to trail behind centre-left Efeso Collins, then Brown and centre-right contender Viv Beck.

Molloy said that while he personally had not had a hard time from media in recent years, the mayor had a “more staunch view”.

The restaurateur also suggested some in the media might be embarrassed with the mid-March release of an independent review of the city’s emergency response to the January 27 flooding.

Some councillors and others had been critical of the slow response by the mayor and officials to the deluge which worsened from Friday afternoon, with major flooding hours before Brown signed a declaration of emergency around 9.30pm.

Brown in the following days said he had not gone public earlier, because that was the advice he had been given from officials, but a week later apologised and said he had “dropped the ball”.

The mayor commissioned an independent review by former police commissioner Mike Bush to look into the council’s and his response over the first 24-48 hours.

“I think the media will need a spatula to get the egg off your faces (when the Bush report is released),” said Molloy.

The mayor’s office said Brown “has not discussed the Independent review with Mr Molloy”.